Andrew Cuomo slams Rick Scott for ‘playing the American people’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott has bemoaned state bailouts for “bad decisions” as part of coronavirus relief proposals, and evidence suggests he’s being heard.

On Wednesday, the Governor of one of those states slammed Scott, a first-term Senator and former two-term Republican Governor of Florida, for recent arguments.

“Senator Scott from Florida says ‘we’re supposed to bail them out.’ We versus them,” Cuomo said at a media availability. “It’s we and it’s them.”

“Who is we and who is them,” Cuomo continued, as if in a “Who’s On First” bit. “Them, the people who had coronavirus. We, without the virus, are supposed to bail out those people who have the virus.”

“What an ugly sentiment. First of all, on the facts, it’s not even close to right,” Cuomo said. “And why they would even want to go down this road when the facts damn everything they’re saying?”

“I know a lot of the filters don’t communicate facts,” Cuomo added, perhaps alluding to conservative media. “There are still facts that are not political theater.”

“New York state bails you out every year,” Cuomo thundered. “We bail them out every year … $29 million more every year into the federal pot that we don’t get back.”

“Senator Scott, Florida, you’re going to bail us out? You take out $30 billion more every year than you pay in. How dare they? How dare they when those are the facts? How long are you going to play the American people and assume they’re stupid? They are not. And they can add. And they know facts.”

For his part, the Senator responded via Tweet.

Good to see @NYGovCuomo read my piece in the @WSJ! These #s are federal taxes paid and benefits received by individuals, not states. Facts matter. If you have a problem with that, direct any complaints to @SenSchumer who’s been writing federal tax & spending policy since 1998. https://t.co/n82bRg0EJQ — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 29, 2020