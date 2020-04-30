Connect with us

Headlines

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava qualifies for 2020 ballot via petition

Candidates are required to submit 14,254 signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot.

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Daniella Levine Cava has become the first-ever candidate for that office to qualify for the ballot via petition.

“We’ve reached a major milestone in our campaign’s march toward a better Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava announced in a release late Wednesday.

“For over a year we have worked our hearts out to mount a historic grassroots movement that reflects the best of this community. Over 20,000 residents from all parts of Miami-Dade have joined our effort and signed the candidate petition to have my name on the 2020 ballot — and because of them, it will be!”

Candidates are only required to submit 14,254 signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot. That number equals signatures from 1% of of total registered electors in Miami-Dade County. Levine Cava had until April 28 to submit those petitions.

Levine Cava — who currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission — was able to cross the threshold even as the coronavirus has largely put the race on hold.

“I am eternally grateful to every single volunteer and supporter who helped us get here, especially during these difficult times — this milestone belongs to them,” Levine Cava’s statement continued.

“This election is squarely a choice between our past challenges and a bold future. The crisis we face today only sheds light on why the choice our community makes in their next County Mayor is extremely critical. As we look to heal the hurt, comfort the anxious and rebuild shattered businesses, we need a Mayor who will bridge coalitions, lift up every sector of Miami-Dade County, has the compassion to lead with conviction and is ready to execute a plan that draws from the strength within our community to get us through what will be some of the hardest times in modern history.

“That’s the track record I have in this community for nearly 40-years and I am ready and energized to get the job done because the August election is in 110 days and vote by mail ballots go out in less than 75 days.”

Levine Cava is one of 11 candidates filed to compete in the 2020 contest to replace term-limited Mayor Carlos Giménez. She’s been among the better fundraisers in the contest, though still trails former Mayor Alex Penelas in overall money raised.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
