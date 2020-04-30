Connect with us

Jimmie T. Smith to head Florida efforts for Concerned Veterans for America

Joe Biden picks vetting team as he searches for running mate

Answers to frequently asked questions about Gov. Ron DeSantis plan to re-open Florida

As economies stagger, pressures grow to ease virus lockdowns

Sunburn — The morning read of what's hot in Florida politics — 4.30.20

Miami-Dade transportation union involved in spat with transit head over COVID-19 safety measures
Citrus County Commissioners are looking to rein in fellow Commissioner Jimmie T. Smith for out-of-state travel on the taxpayer dime.

The Army veteran served three terms in the Florida House.

Former Rep. Jimmie T. Smith will serve as Coalitions director for Concerned Veterans for America’s Florida chapter.

As a veteran it has always been a privilege to serve, but to me, service doesn’t have an expiration date,” said Smith, an Army veteran.

“CVA has a strong record of leadership in advocating for policies to help veterans and all Americans live better lives, and I look forward to continuing my service to support my fellow veterans, their families, and our larger communities here in Florida and across the country.”

The veterans advocacy group has been involved in politics around veterans issues including health care access during the pandemic.

Russ Duerstine, CVA Deputy Director and head of CVA’s grassroots program, said the organization will benefit from Smith’s addition.

The group has also hosted regional events around Florida — and more recently online — speaking with leaders about issues directly impacting veterans.

“As a veteran, Jimmie knows firsthand what our troops have sacrificed and what they face when they hang up their uniforms,” Duerstine said. “With his knowledge, his work in Tallahassee, and his dedication to service, we are very excited to add his experience and leadership to our already-strong and enthusiastic community of activists and volunteers in Florida.”

Smith served in the Army until 2003 after 20 years in uniform. His time included serving during Operation Desert Storm during the George H.W. Bush Administration.

The Republican later served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 through 2016. Smith in 2016 ran successfully for Citrus County Commission, where he is currently running for reelection.

Florida remains a popular state to live for veterans who have retired from service and for many active duty military due to the tax environment. The state is home to 21 U.S. military bases, including facilities for all branches of the military.

Jacob Ogles

