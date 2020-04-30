Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Rick Kriseman doesn't expect to implement tighter restrictions than Gov. DeSantis, but won't rule it out

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Teleconferenced government meetings to continue under reopening phase one

APolitical Headlines

Film Florida releases recommendations to keep coronavirus off set

Headlines South Florida

Rival candidate sues to disqualify Carlos Giménez from CD 26 race

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio joins Rick Scott, says too many of the unemployed don't want to work

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment: A second day on which Florida approves almost all new claims
open for business word abstract in vintage letterpress wood type, business operation during coronavirus pandemic concept

Headlines

Rick Kriseman doesn’t expect to implement tighter restrictions than Gov. DeSantis, but won’t rule it out

Kriseman expects to make decisions about reopening locally early next week.

on

St. Petersburg City Council approved a resolution Thursday encouraging Mayor Rick Kriseman to move forward with a city order that follows the first phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening Florida process.

The resolution from Councilmember Robert Blackmon and seconded by Councilmember Deborah Figgs-Sanders, also calls for “regular” updates on how the loosened restrictions are affecting hospital capacity, medical supplies and police enforcement.

The Governor’s order allows restaurants and retail establishments to open at 25% capacity with restaurants being able to have unlimited outdoor seating as long as tables are placed six-feet apart.

Kriseman indicated he already did not expect to impose tighter regulations than the Governor’s order but said he can’t say for sure.

“I can assure all restaurateurs and business owners in St. Petersburg that they will have time to prepare if I were to further restrict a state order. It is important that our restaurants and retail establishments have clarity as soon as possible and that there is uniformity whenever possible,” Kriseman said.

Kriseman said qualifying businesses should prepare to open Monday if they are able.

He also said he has been working with city staff to prepare for opening day care facility or allowing summer camps, but that doing so is still in question. Kriseman said he would only move forward with those openings if it was not placing children, families or staff at risk.

Kriseman plans to meet with members of his staff through the weekend before coming up with a tentative city plan, which he will share with the Pinellas County Commission and the city of Tampa in hopes of some uniformity in regulations.

“We think that benefits the entire region,” Kriseman said.

Councilmember Darden Rice was the only member of the board to vote against the resolution supporting the Governor’s phase one guidelines during Thursday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

Rice lamented DeSantis’ handily of the pandemic so far, stressing a lack of leadership at the state level.

“I don’t want to hitch our wagon just yet,” she said of his order, noting that she would do so only when she saw better leadership from the Governor.

Council members brought up several factors to consider as Kriseman moves forward with his own plan, including concerns about potential problems with restaurant compliance on Tuesday, which is Cinco De Mayo.

Blackmon expressed concern, which St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway echoed, that raucous day drinkers could lead to violations of social distancing standards.

Holloway said his officers would be out in the community checking for compliance. Rule-breakers would first be given a warning, followed by a notice to appear in court if they did not comply. A third violation would result in arrest, he said.

“If they don’t want to abide by the rules then we’ll just have to be progressive in our enforcement,” he said.

Council Chair Ed Montanari suggested looking into ways to roll back restrictions on sidewalk cafe permits allowing restaurants to set up outdoor seating on sidewalk areas.

To do so would require amending contracts with businesses with sidewalk cafe permits, of which City Attorney Jackie Kovilaritch said there were about 150.

Kriseman said it is something his staff is considering, however he said he wasn’t prepared to move forward with that just yet because he’s still speaking with businesses to find out what they need to succeed.

“If we move forward with a policy we want to make sure it’s something they want us to do,” Kriseman said.

Kriseman also acknowledged the expediency for which the first round of reduced restrictions came to pass, reminding restaurants in particular who might need more time to open that the Monday reopening date is optional.

“I want to be clear that the state’s order does not require restaurants and retail establishments to open on Monday, it simply permits them to do so if they choose to do so,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Answers to frequently asked questions about Gov. Ron DeSantis plan to re-open Florida.