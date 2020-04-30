Connect with us

'Slut-shaming' splits Matt Gaetz, NRCC

Rick Scott pleads for President's help in war of words with NY Governor

Marco Rubio joins Rick Scott, says too many of the unemployed don't want to work

Marco Rubio backs federal subsidies for media companies

Importing China citrus causes Florida heartburn

Matt Gaetz wants to 'deport the aliens' during pandemics
Congressman embarrassed by attack.

on

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz continued defending a former Democratic Congresswoman from political attacks from his own side.

On Thursday, Gaetz tweeted about “slut-shaming” shots taken at Katie Hill, a California Democrat who resigned after personal controversy, from the NRCC.

The NRCC tweeted to Hill: “Were you excited to throw your staffer under the bus to cover up your sexual relationship with @alexthomasDC that left your staffer ‘broken and suicidal’?”

The Pensacola Republican contended that such an attack was out of bounds because Hill is no longer in political life.

“Just unreal that @NRCC would spend time and money slut-shaming a non-candidate, former congresswoman because she had sex with a reporter and her a abusive ex-husband falsely smeared a member of her staff out of malice and spite,” Gaetz asserted. “We are humans. Not just Republicans/Democrats!”

“Only ‘news’ is that both Rep Hill & her staff *denied* the alleged sex. Sadly, the staffer was also victimized by lies from Hill’s horrible revenge-porn ex,” Gaetz added.

“NRCC should focus on beating Democrats still in office. I’m embarrassed to have paid over $500k in NRCC dues,” he concluded.

For Gaetz, Thursday’s blasts continued a theme of unsolicited defenses of Hill.

In March, he compared the treatment of Hill to that of U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, who has become known for prescient stock trades of dubious legality.

Hill “gets run out of Congress for screwing a campaign staffer absent any complaint … Burr stays as Intelligence Chairman after screwing all Americans by falsely reassuring us w opeds on #COVID while he dumped his stock portfolio early. This is not fair.”

Even before her resignation, he defended Hill, saying the scandal regarding extracurricular conduct while in office was “just absurd.”

“The only person who seems to have a gripe is ]Hill’s] soon-to-be ex. Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text? Katie isn’t being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone – it is because she is different.”

Hill has been a frequent target of the NRCC in its press hits.

