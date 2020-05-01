Connect with us

Screenshot from Casey Askar ad "China Must Pay. America Must Rebuild."

Casey Askar blasts China in new campaign ad

The Republican said China must pay for unleashing a global pandemic.

Naples Republican Casey Askar is slamming China for allowing a global pandemic to spread in a new campaign ad.

“The Chinese government lied about the coronavirus, China unleashed the Wuhan pandemic to the world. Costing trillions. Costing jobs. Costing American lives,” Askar said.

The words come as footage of Chinese leaders wearing face masks appear on screen.

U.S. intelligence agencies believe the Chinese government withheld early information about the spread of COVID-19 in the Wuhan Province and continues to under-report the number of people infected and killed from contracting the coronavirus, according to Bloomberg News.

The advertisement is a significant venture into foreign policy for a businessman and first time candidate running for Congress in a 10-Republican field.

The ad also touches on a pandemic that has ground economic activity largely to a halt throughout the world, including Southwest Florida.

Some of the terminology may also turn heads. While Askar doesn’t say the phrase “Wuhan virus,” a term used by President Donald Trump that some decry as racist, Askar does identify the pandemic by the region of China where it originated.

While Trump has withered criticism over U.S. preparation for the pandemic, Askar in the ad said this crisis amplifies one message the Republican President has voiced for years— that China must be viewed with skepticism as a trade partner.

“This crisis proves President Trump is right,” Askar said. “We must control our border, bring manufacturing back to America, and stop depending on China.”

Askar interestingly has stressed his own immigrant story in early campaign ads. His family fled Iraq when he was a child to avoid late dictator Saddam Hussein’s persecution of Christians.

Askar, from the launch of his campaign, expressed support for Trump’s position on strong borders. The arrival of a coronavirus represents the danger of unchecked movement into the United States.

Askar also voiced support for continued pressure on China in coming years in talks between nations.

“China must pay. America must rebuild,”he said to close his ad. “Our survival depends on it.“

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

  1. Tjb

    May 1, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    We should also hold Trump accountable. He was aware of the virus and he did nothing to mitigate its consequences for months.

Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work.