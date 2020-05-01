Connect with us

'Floridians want to work': Gov. DeSantis breaks with Senators

Unemployment: Florida continues trend of approving claims

Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work

U.S. consumer spending plunges record 7.5%, reflecting virus

U.S. jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe also reeling

Unemployment: A second day on which Florida approves almost all new claims
Ron DeSantis. Image via Getty.

‘Floridians want to work’: Gov. DeSantis breaks with Senators

Governor believes people want to work, not draw off the dole.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis did not agree with Florida’s two United States Senators about whether attractive unemployment benefits made people less likely to work.

“Floridians want to work,” DeSantis said Friday in Jacksonville. “I think people want to work. People enjoy being out, doing things that are productive.”

“Part of it is that’s just kind of how they are,” the Governor added.

“We’ve got a lot of hard working people here. They absolutely want to work. They did not want to have their jobs taken from them. We’re going to get them back,” DeSantis said.

In making these statements, DeSantis distanced himself from a school of thought, advocated by Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, that federal unemployment benefits disincentivized returning to work.

On a Wednesday appearance on Fox and Friends, Florida’s senior Senator fretted about overly attractive jobless benefits hampering the economic recovery.

“A lot of people are having trouble re-hiring workers because the workers are saying to them ‘I’m making more on unemployment,’” Rubio said. “Not everybody, most people would prefer to have a job obviously, but that’s an issue we’re hearing reports about.”

When asked, Rubio’s communications staff would not assign an actual numeric value to what “most” means, instead saying that many businesses are complaining that federal payments are more than what they pay.

Rubio followed Sen. Rick Scott‘s lead in questioning whether some rendered jobless because of the pandemic and associated economic restrictions are disincentivized to get back to work.

“If given the chance to make more on a government program than in a job, some will make the rational and reasonable decision to delay going back to work, hampering our economic recovery,” Scott, a Naples Republican and former Florida Governor, tweeted Tuesday.

DeSantis also touched on “fixing a very broken system that you had with unemployment” in the state, an inheritance from the Rick Scott administration.

The Governor reiterated an earlier suggestion that there would be an investigation of how the CONNECT website was, as he’d said previously, “designed to fail.”

“You go back four weeks, the system was in tatters. People couldn’t even get on. There’s a whole investigation that’s going to need to go on about how Florida paid $77 million” for the website,” DeSantis said.

“The system had a lot of problems. It couldn’t hold up. It got overwhelmed. I had to bring in engineers to effectively rebuild it,” he said.

In this article:
2 Comments

  1. Amy Roberts

    May 1, 2020 at 1:43 pm

    Kudos on this, Governor DeSantis! People do want to work, and deserve respect and the dignity they deserve.

  2. Sam

    May 1, 2020 at 1:55 pm

    I’m glad the governor has at least cleared the lowest bar imaginable, set by his predecessor, and not publicly call the taxpayers who put him in office lazy bums. The mere fact that scott is willing to go on record with what he said is truly scary, especially since he has been this way the whole time and he has won three major elections. Floridians – please wise up. We make this shit work, we put these assholes in office, and we can take them out.

Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work.