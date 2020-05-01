Still flat: Despite beach openings, Northeast Florida coronavirus is under control

Northeast Florida added just 52 new cases since Monday, according the Florida Department of Health.

As f Friday, 1,590 cases of COVID-19 were reported across the five-county area.

Six new deaths were added in the region throughout the week, bringing the total to 45 including three each in Duval and Clay counties.

The region added 44 new hospitalizations since Monday, bringing that total to 259. Jacksonville accounted for 36 of those hospitalizations.

This week, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s ordered more openings for business and recreation. He also signed a bill this week to help provide financial relief to some local businesses and families hit hard by the pandemic.

Statewide, 34,728 cases have been reported including 1,314 deaths and 5,767 hospitalizations.