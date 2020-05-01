Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Most Pinellas County non-essential businesses can reopen Monday

Headlines Influence

Kim Daniels appeals retaliation case

Corona Economics Headlines

Jacksonville-based Stein Mart to reopen 35 Florida stores in Florida

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Halsey Beshears: Locals should figure out details on reopening plan

Headlines Jax

Still flat: Despite beach openings, Northeast Florida coronavirus is under control

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 5.1.20: Bailouts — Chinese citrus — media PPP — pandemic deportations — VA shortages

Headlines

Most Pinellas County non-essential businesses can reopen Monday

Hair and nail salons, gyms, bars and nightclubs will remain closed.

on

Pinellas County will allow its stay-at-home order to expire Monday at the same time Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new order reopening parts of Florida’s economy goes into place.

The vote Friday was unanimous. Hillsborough County made the same decision Thursday.

Under the Governor’s Phase One of his reopening plan, restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dine-in service at 25% capacity indoors and with no limit outdoors other than spacing tables at least six-feet apart.

Retail stores will also be allowed to open for in-store shopping, but at 25% capacity.

The vote came after Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and several commissioners complained about the Governor’s lack of communication about his various orders throughout the novel coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis’ level of clarity was compared at different times to both mud and IRS guidelines, both of which are notoriously not clear.

The vote is a major win for local businesses who for weeks have been pleading with commissioners to reopen various parts of the economy since the county shutdown all non-essential businesses when DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

The county’s previous order had allowed non-essential businesses to close as long as they were able to abide by social distancing standards.

The latest change restores those openings.

Pinellas County’s vote aligns it with the statewide order, which did allow local governments to impose more strict regulations if they deemed it appropriate.

Under the order, personal services like hair and nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops, gyms and dance, yoga and pilates studios will still be closed. Bars and nightclubs are also not allowed to reopen yet, nor are short-term vacation rentals.

It also allows Pinellas County hospitals to resume elective surgeries as long as they have adequate personal protective equipment and are willing to assist nursing home, which in Pinellas County have recently been plagued by outbreaks.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Unemployed Floridians will again have to certify they are looking for work.