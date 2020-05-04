Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Pandemic marketing 101: Tampa communications director shares national headline-grabbing strategy

APolitical Headlines

Bet on bottomed-out pump prices to bump up in May

Corona Economics Headlines

AFSCME launching 'Fund the Front Lines' commercials

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.4.20

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville to defend gay rights law after appeals court spiked it

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Ron DeSantis encourages Floridians to go to hospitals without fear

Headlines

Pandemic marketing 101: Tampa communications director shares national headline-grabbing strategy

The city’s response has drawn state and national headlines.

on

The city of Tampa has stood as an example in the state and nation for how to best respond to the novel coronavirus and the varying challenges it brings.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has made several national media appearances touting the city’s response and its success with flattening the curve.

As a Democrat, national media figures have often looked to her to criticize Gov. Ron DeSantis for his delayed approach to slowing the spread, but her reactions have been measured and careful, never once taking the bait to bash a partisan rival.

Instead, the city has led the way on policy, likely forcing the county’s hand on issuing a local stay-at-home order by issuing its own when the county initially punted.

And through all of that, the city has also focused on keeping residents positive, even as many found solace in their boredom and fear for their financial security.

Whether it was robust social media outreach or nightly driveway dance parties, the city’s communication’s team was behind the scenes trying to make the best of a difficult situation

We spoke with Castor’s Director of Communications, Ashley Bauman, who has led the city’s crisis communications response, about how to navigate these unprecedented times.

What is the city’s marketing goal during the crisis?

Our overarching goal has been to simply keep our residents informed. There is a lot of information out there, regionally and nationally; we work hard to communicate vital information to our residents in the most efficient, consumable ways. From parents to small business owners to college students, our community has a wide variety of niches that all consume information in different ways.

We are also focused on making our messages accessible to all, whether that be by providing multilingual content, ensuring we have captions on all videos, or using multiple channels of communication, we want to ensure critical safety information is reaching every resident in our community.

Like all communicators and marketers, we constantly put ourselves in the shoes of our residents, which guides us on how and where we can best communicate. We want our messages to be both informative and engaging to capture the attention of as many people as possible. This has directly inspired our use of digital, guerrilla advertising, traditional PR, influencer marketing, celebrity endorsements, community partnerships, and more.

Why is keeping up the city’s national image important, even as the city doesn’t want visitors?

Tampa was, is, and always will be a city on the rise. It’s no humble brag when we say we believe Tampa is the greatest city in the world. Our community’s strength and resilience has shone brightly through these difficult times. From donating food to our first responders to jogging through neighborhoods in unicorn costumes, the world deserves to know how inspiring and strong our residents are.

We are living in unprecedented times. We may not be able to have visitors for now, but we want to ensure that Tampa is always top-of-mind as a number one destination. Whether it’s to stay, work or play in Tampa, we will be ready to welcome everyone back with open arms once it’s safe for both our residents and visitors.

Where/how do you get your ideas?

What memes or challenges are blowing up right now? What apps are our residents using? How can we adapt a trend to get our message across in an entertaining, effective way?  

For example, Gen Z is actively utilizing TikTok to connect with each other and the world. We saw this as a perfect way to educate and engage our younger residents on COVID-19 safety in a way they would appreciate.

Not only do we need to identify these trends, it’s equally important to be able to act quickly. The same Instagram Story game or TikTok challenge may not be trending next week or even tomorrow, so we need to both be aware of what is resonating with audiences and quickly act on it in a way that is unique to our message.

Who is the team?

Communicating to our residents takes our entire team, whether it’s neighborhood & community affairs, mobility, economic opportunity, revenue & finance or parks & rec, our small but mighty City staff works around the clock to inform our residents with the most up to date information.  From leading calls with pastors, painting positive and informative social distancing messaging, hosting Real Talk on ‘Rona webinars, to Nightly Dance parties, our staff truly has come together to help spread a message of stay calm, stay safe, stay kind, and stay home.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.