‘Tough choices’ loom for federal budget, warns Rick Scott

Rick Scott ponders deep budget cuts.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott warns that free spending from the federal government must be offset by budget cuts down the road.

In an editorial for Fox Business, the first-term Republican Senator wrote that “if we want our country to survive and thrive and continue to be a beacon for freedom, prosperity and hope around the world, we’ll need to make tough choices after this crisis is over.”

Those tough choices, Scott adds, will include reaching consensus on “what programs are ‘must haves’ and what programs are ‘nice to haves’.”

“If it wasn’t clear before, it must be now: We can no longer afford many government programs that are simply nice to have,” Scott said.

“We’ll need to do more with less,” Scott added, urging the federal government devise “a plan to cut federal spending by at least the amount we spend during the crisis.”

“There is no other option,” Scott warned.

It is unclear whether the Republican Senate and the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives would be able to agree on the specifics of such a plan.

Scott, who voted for the federal coronavirus relief act, hasn’t been shy about pointing out allocations he’d like to see stripped.

Last month, he echoed the President’s call to have Harvard University pay back nearly $9 million it received via the federal CARES Act, before going further and calling for an end to the educational “slush fund” created by the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package.

He also sought to have the President move to cut $25 million for the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, $88 million to the Peace Corps for “evacuating volunteers and U.S. direct hires from overseas,” and $30.8 billion to the Department of Education for an “Education Stabilization Fund.” As well, he like to see $75 million each for the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for Humanities, Corporation for Public Broadcasting cut.

However, the kinds of cuts needed to create federal budget surpluses to offset the current spending spree from D.C. would go far beyond these conservative wish list items.

The budget deficit could be as high as $4 trillion this year.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

  1. John

    May 4, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Maybe he should start looking at cutting corporate welfare such as oil subsidies. Unless Dems take back the Senate, republicans will be looking to cut Social Security and Medicare.

  2. Amy Roberts

    May 4, 2020 at 11:57 am

    We need to look at taking away the last tax rates for the top 1% first.

