Demanding investigation, Nikki Fried slams Ron DeSantis for failed unemployment system

Nikki Fried, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fired off a letter Monday demanding an investigation of the state’s failed unemployment insurance system.

The first-term Democrat wrote Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel, requesting that her office look into “potential mismanagement of the CONNECT unemployment system.”

Notably, Fried lays the blame at the feet of Florida’s current Governor, Ron DeSantis, who has vowed a Monday press conference addressing the system.

Fried, who has feuded with DeSantis all year, suggested that the Governor failed to act, and even now isn’t doing enough.

“State auditors cited major, systematic problems with CONNECT in 2015, 2016, and 2019 reports. Governor DeSantis was briefed on these problems upon taking office. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented requests for unemployment assistance, but has also exposed a failure to correct the problems,” Fried writes.

Noting that DeSantis said that CONNECT “was designed…basically to fail,” Fried said the Governor has not “acted with the urgency or transparency that the situation necessitates.”

“Neither DeSantis’ administration nor the Department of Economic Opportunity, which he oversees and which operates the state’s unemployment website, responded to questions about which of the 17 findings in last year’s report had been fixed since DeSantis took office in January 2019,” the letter adds.

Fried’s letter to Miguel was sent contemporaneously with a fundraising appeal from her political committee, which suggested that Attorney General Ashley Moody “should investigate the negligence with which the Governor’s unemployment system is failing to get assistance to Florida’s working families during this time of need.”

DeSantis has already suggested some type of investigation into the failures of the system, which he and his administration have blamed on former Gov. Rick Scott.

“You go back four weeks and the system was in tatters, people couldn’t even get on. There’s going to be a whole investigation that’s going to need to be done on how the state of Florida could’ve paid $77 million for this thing however many years ago they did,” DeSantis said Friday in Jacksonville.

Spokespeople for Scott and DeSantis have sniped at each other.

“The Governor should ask his Chief of Staff why the Crist Administration picked Deloitte as the vendor. That would be a good place to start,” said Chris Hartline, putting this debate in the category of “dumb political squabbles.”

DeSantis’ spokeswoman, Helen Aguirre Ferre, noted that the website was a “colossal failure,” blaming the Scott administration for executing the ill-fated $77 million contract.