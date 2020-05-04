Connect with us

Photo courtesy Ben T. Davis Beach Facebook page.

Tampa opens beaches, dog parks

Restrooms, playground and picnic facilities will remain closed.

on

The city of Tampa is reopening it beaches beginning at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Those beaches include:

— Ben T Davis Beach, 7740 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, 33607

— Cypress Point Beach, 5620 W Cypress St, 33607

— Davis Islands Beach, 864 Severn Ave, 33606

— Picnic Island Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, 33616

The city is also reopening several of its dog parks and beaches Monday as restaurants and retail establishments also begin opening their doors.

As of Monday morning, the following dog parks and beaches are now open:

— Angus Goss Dog Park, 4601 N Central Ave, 33603

— Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N Ashley Dr, 33602

— Davis Islands Dog Park and Beach, 1002 Severn Ave, 33606

— Deputy John Kotfila, Jr. Memorial Dog Park, 705 N. Raymond St, 33602

— Gadsden Park, 6901 S MacDill Ave, 33611

— Giddens Park, 5202 N 12th St, 33603

— Herman Massey Park, 1002 N Franklin St, 33602

— James Urbanski Dog Park at Al Lopez Park, 4810 N Himes Ave, 33614

— Julian B Lane Riverfront Park, 1001 N Boulevard, 33607

— New Tampa Rotary Dog Park, 17301 Commerce Park Blvd, 33647

— Palma Ceia Park, 2200 Marti St, 33629

— Picnic Island Dog Beach, 7409 Picnic Island Blvd, 33616

— Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St, 33604

— Queenie’s Dog Park at Waterworks Park, 1710 N. Highland Ave, 33602

— Washington Street Park, 118 N 12th St, 33602

Parking lots at those facilities will also be reopened. As with normal guidelines, dogs must be on a leash in the parking lots and in route to or from the parks.

Social distancing requirements including six-feet of separation between non-family units will also still be required at all parks and beaches.

Playgrounds, picnic areas, sports fields, and restrooms at those parks and beaches will remain closed until further notice.

Written By

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    May 4, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Good. Cover your mouth. Cover your mouth. The Covid 19 leaves s trail from you breathing! Cover your mouth!

    Reply

