Connect with us

Headlines Jax

New Jacksonville transportation hub shuttles into operation

Corona Economics Headlines

Extension of foreclosure, eviction relief sought

Headlines Tampa Bay

Ready for a night on the town? Tampa pilot opens public space for added safe capacity

Corona Economics Headlines

Carnival set to resume cruising August 1 from Miami, Port Canaveral

Headlines South Florida

Broward County to provide in-home COVID-19 testing for elderly and disabled

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa opens beaches, dog parks
Supports JTA opening of new bus hub in downtown Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center opened Monday in downtown Jacksonville. Photo by Drew Dixon

Headlines

New Jacksonville transportation hub shuttles into operation

The $60 million complex serves as a transit hub for the region.

on

Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s main public bus hub relocation was completed Monday at a new transfer station that brings the old station up to par with current design standards.

“It’s clean and it’s better organized,” Charles Adams said of the new Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center on LaVilla Center Drive as he sat on a bench waiting for a transfer ride aboard a bus. “It’s convenient for me.”

The new hub is about a mile west of the original hub at Rosa Parks Station. But the new hub is built around — and through — the new five-story JTA headquarters designed to serve as a regional transportation focal point.

The new JTA headquarters is designed to handle up to about 40,000 people per day, 29,000 more than the original. It will serve as a central transportation launching point for many travelers on the First Coast.

“There’s a great deal more connected to this” new hub in downtown Jacksonville, said JTA CEO Nate Ford.

“The large percentage of jobs are in Duval County. However, you have Nassau, St. Johns, Baker and Clay counties… that are significantly increasing in population in the next 10 years,” Ford said.

The population in the outer counties is expected to increase by as much as 40% in some areas.

Clay and Nassau counties already have JTA routes that flow into the city. The opening of the new hub Monday was supposed to coincide with new JTA express routes stretching into not only St. Johns County but Baker County as well. But Ford said the launch of those new routes had to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The new routes will likely begin some time in the summer, depending on the status of the COVID-19 outbreak, he said.

The new hub includes the Skyway Express rail people mover that runs through openings in the building, traversing the north and south banks of downtown. Ford said that will eventually involve automated carriages.

The JTA hub has a walkable bridge connecting to the Greyhound Bus station just north of the headquarters.

“You’ve got this major hub of inner city and Duval County operation mixed with the rest of the Northeast Florida region,” Ford said. “It just makes sense because regions compete for economic competitiveness. It’s not just a city.”

The goal is to create jobs and keep travel affordable.

“We create the ability for them to be gainfully employed. They’re not limited to the job opportunities in their immediate neighborhood,” Ford said.

The complex cost about $60 million to build. Construction on the facility began in 2017.

Multiple vacant lots around the JTA headquarters will likely be developed.

“It’s essentially our Grand Central Station for Northeast Florida,” Ford said. “It is not just a place to transfer. It’s going to be a destination… . It’s a spark plug.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at dixonator2@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.