Trulieve opens fourth Orlando medical marijuana treatment center

Despite the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida’s largest medical marijuana company is set to open the doors to its fourth Orlando storefront Tuesday.

Trulieve’s new Conroy Road location is the company’s largest storefront.. It’s the 47th location in the state and the 49th nationwide.

“We are fortunate to broaden our brand in such a supportive community and we’re excited to open our Orlando Millennia store today,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said. “This will be one of our largest dispensaries, allowing us to continue to bring direct access to patients in the Orlando market, with online ordering, in-store pick-up options, and direct home delivery available to help patients statewide.”

To commemorate the grand opening, the company is offering 25% off in-store at the new location.

Rivers, who has been with the company since its inception, said the company has adopted many of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines to help protect customers during the opening including a modified store layout and limited access to patients only.

The company also offers curbside pickup, delivery, and designated care hours, which affords immunocompromised patients exclusive access during the first hour of opening each day.

Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana company, launched in Florida in 2016, the first to open after Amendment 2 passed.

Today, the company sells nearly half of the state’s medical marijuana volume to the 340,000 Florida patients registered, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Trulieve also has locations in Tallahassee, Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa, among others. Trulieve stores are also located in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.