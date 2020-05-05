Connect with us

Orlando

Trulieve opens fourth Orlando medical marijuana treatment center

Headlines Orlando

Orlando to allow more outdoor retail and dining

Headlines Orlando

Amy Mercado files to run for Orange Co. Property Appraiser

Headlines Orlando

Jerry Demings order to set guidelines for reopening Orange Co. businesses

Headlines Orlando

Local view of Governor's orders: Jerry Demings sees them as 'very sensible'

Headlines Orlando

UCF set to pass out relief money to students
Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers is overseeing a consistent expansion of the brand. (Photo by Jacob Ogles)

Orlando

Trulieve opens fourth Orlando medical marijuana treatment center

The store is opening with social distancing in mind.

on

Despite the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida’s largest medical marijuana company is set to open the doors to its fourth Orlando storefront Tuesday.

Trulieve’s new Conroy Road location is the company’s largest storefront.. It’s the 47th location in the state and the 49th nationwide.

“We are fortunate to broaden our brand in such a supportive community and we’re excited to open our Orlando Millennia store today,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said. “This will be one of our largest dispensaries, allowing us to continue to bring direct access to patients in the Orlando market, with online ordering, in-store pick-up options, and direct home delivery available to help patients statewide.”

To commemorate the grand opening, the company is offering 25% off in-store at the new location.

Rivers, who has been with the company since its inception, said the company has adopted many of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines to help protect customers during the opening including a modified store layout and limited access to patients only.

The company also offers curbside pickup, delivery, and designated care hours, which affords immunocompromised patients exclusive access during the first hour of opening each day. 

Trulieve, the state’s largest medical marijuana company, launched in Florida in 2016, the first to open after Amendment 2 passed. 

Today, the company sells nearly half of the state’s medical marijuana volume to the 340,000 Florida patients registered, according to the Florida Department of Health. 

Trulieve also has locations in Tallahassee, Miami, Jacksonville, and Tampa, among others. Trulieve stores are also located in California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.  

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental ban continues in Phase One of Florida’s reopening.