Group aims to train Florida’s next generation of progressive leaders

U.S. Reps. Debbie Murcasel-Powell, Darren Soto and Frederica Wilson are involved.

on

Democratic leaders, including three members of Florida’s congressional delegation, joined forces to launch a program to train the next generation of progressive leaders.

Next Steps Florida aims to provide trainees with the tools and skills necessary to make a meaningful impact through grassroots leadership and public service.

“At this time in American history, it’s imperative that we have leaders in place who reflect their communities, who embody progressive values and are committed to social and economic justice as the cornerstones of equitable and transformative legislation,” NSF Co-Founder and Executive Director Millie Raphael said.

“Florida must lead America’s transformation and empowering Florida’s citizens is our mission. That is why we have dedicated our time and resources to ensuring this vision for our future.”

NSF will offer a Volunteer Academy, an Operative Academy, an African Diaspora Campaign School, and a Hispanic Campaign School.

NSF candidates will learn from Democratic U.S. Reps. Debbie Murcasel-Powell, Darren Soto and Frederica Wilson, as well as former HUD Secretary Julian Castro. Representatives of Leading Change Network, the group founded by Harvard Professor Marshall Ganz, will also help train NSF participants.

“Over the last three decades of working in Florida politics I have witnessed first -hand a lack of investment in training and retaining diverse political talent. I am honored to join NSF in its quest to finally build a powerhouse bench of leaders. Join us at nextstepsfl.com,” said senior adviser Karen Andre, the former political director at HUD.

