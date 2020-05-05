Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

St. Pete to allow outdoor dining in restaurant parking lots, adjacent spaces

Headlines Influence

Audrey Gibson trolls Governor with 'unemployment benefits watch'

APolitical Headlines

Suncoast Credit Union donates $1M to coronavirus relief

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Pinellas beach reopenings off to a good start

Corona Economics Headlines

Workers want virus protections before casinos reopen

Corona Economics Headlines

'Totally shot': As investigation looms, Gov. DeSantis derides unemployment site

Headlines

St. Pete to allow outdoor dining in restaurant parking lots, adjacent spaces

Some restaurants might have trouble getting by at 25% capacity. The city wants to help.

on

The City of St. Petersburg will allow restaurants with parking lots or adjacent land to utilize that space for outdoor seating even if it goes against the city’s normal permitting policies.

Mayor Rick Kriseman said the city will be approving requests to use those spaces to help restaurants who might be having a hard time grappling with the financial juggle between opening at just 25% dining room capacity, which is required under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase One plan for reopening the state’s economy, and the cost of staffing to facilitate reopening.

For some businesses, the cost might be greater than the revenue generated with such limited capacity.

Kriseman noted that challenge, but pointed out he doesn’t “have the authority to expand that.”

The Governor’s order allows local governments to impose more restrictive rules, but does not allow them to reduce restrictions.

Businesses with space they think fits the criteria for expanded outdoor seating can send requests to Devrev@StPete.org along with a sketch of the proposed seating area as well as permission from the property owner to use the space.

It’s a similar step the city of Tampa has already taken, though that plan goes further by closing roads in some areas for both businesses and retail establishments to use. Retail is also allowed to now reopen, but also at just 25% capacity.

Despite DeSantis’ order allowing parks and other public spaces to open, Kriseman said he is keeping local dog parks, skate parks and recreation facilities closed for the time being.

Kriseman said he would be monitoring data in the coming days, and particularly over the weekend, to gauge how the virus is still spreading as restrictions loosen as well as how residents are continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

As of Tuesday, Pinellas County has 788 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an uptick of about 80 since last week. That includes 254 cases in St. Pete, 47 more than one week ago.

“We are not yet passed the danger that is COVID-19,” Kriseman said during a Facebook Live press conference Tuesday. “There are heartening factors and indicators, but we should not draw broad conclusions.”

One of those indicators is hospital capacity. Kriseman said St. Pete hospitals maintain about 40% availability and 30% ICU availability.

As residents prepare to potentially head out to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, Kriseman cautioned people to maintain vigilance when going into the public. He recommended continuing strict hygiene measures, wearing face masks and avoiding close contact with others.

Kriseman outline the “St. Pete Way” guideline he plans to roll out soon with recommendations or reopening the local economy. Under those plans, restaurants would be encouraged to require employees who cannot employ social distancing, like servers, to wear face coverings and for restaurants to provide hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol at tables for customer use.

The city launched a new website to track updates at restartstpete.com.

 

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Cunningham

    May 5, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    would that be easier to read as ‘we are not past the danger’ ? or ‘we have not
    passed’

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening