Connect with us

Federal

Clearwater icon David Yates endorses Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13

Federal Headlines

Barack Obama will headline televised prime-time commencement

Federal Headlines

As U.S. piles up debt to aid economy, even usual critics cheer

Federal Headlines

Nancy Pelosi pushes new virus package as GOP resists big spending

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio: Smaller contractors need more time to comply with China regulations

Federal Headlines

Donald Trump’s anti-China rhetoric aimed at boosting US leverage

Federal

Clearwater icon David Yates endorses Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13

Yates is the former CEO of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

on

Former Clearwater Marine Aquarium CEO David Yates endorsed Anna Paulina Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, her campaign announced Tuesday.

Yates is credited with turning the aquarium around, from a once struggling small facility to a profitable must-see attraction near Clearwater Beach.

The aquarium is home to Winter the dolphin, whose story was made into a Hollywood family blockbuster and put the facility atop the region’s tourism appeal.

Yates stepped down in January after a 14-year tenure and overseeing an $80 million expansion.

“Anna is an energetic leader, dedicated to the Pinellas community, and is committed to doing what is right,” Yates said. “She has the empathy needed to represent our citizens’ interests truly, and she has the conviction and courage to stand up to the lobbyists and special interests in search of insider deals at our expense.”

Luna is running in a crowded Republican primary. The winner will take on incumbent Democrat Charlie Crist.

Luna is running as a staunch conservative and President Donald Trump ally.

“It is an honor to have David’s endorsement,” Luna said. “He is a pillar of the City of Clearwater, and greater Pinellas community whose work has greatly benefitted our region’s economy, culture, and international reputation. I am grateful for his support and look forward to working with him to move Pinellas forward.”

Yates is the first to endorse Luna in Clearwater, the district’s second most populous city behind St. Petersburg.

Last week, former Republican St. Pete Mayor Bill Foster also endorsed Luna.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis teases more restaurant capacity on the menu for Phase Two reopening