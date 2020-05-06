Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp farm team swing for June 15 season opener

Northeast Florida’s minor league baseball team hopes to officially start its season in about a month after being postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Double A Minor League Baseball club announced it plans to host opening day June 15 at Financial Ballpark. The season has already been postponed for more than a month due to the pandemic.

The Miami Marlins franchise farm club said that’s the earliest expected season opener, meaning it could be postponed again, the team said Tuesday.

“As we continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, the health and safety of our employees, players, coaches and partners remains our top priority,” said Jumbo Shrimp Executive Vice President and General Manager Harold Craw. “We are hopeful for Jumbo Shrimp baseball and the experience of affordable family fun at 121 Financial Ballpark at some point in 2020.”

Thirty Jumbo Shrimp games have already been postponed this year. The season was supposed to begin in April.

The franchise is offering exchanges for tickets purchased to cancelled games once the season opens.

The Jacksonville Sharks National Arena League football team is also hoping to open its season at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in mid-June.

The Sharks season was supposed to begin May 2. The team’s first home game is tentatively scheduled for June 27 against the Jersey Flight.