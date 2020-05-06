Connect with us

Monday, Tuesday not good days for people seeking unemployment checks

More than 75% of unemployment claims processed Monday and Tuesday were rejected.

on

More than three-quarters of Floridians’ claims for unemployment relief processed Monday and Tuesday were rejected, according to the Department of Economic Opportunity.

The two-day period resulted in state officials approving just 2,831 claims for unemployment compensation, while rejecting as “ineligible” 10,762 others, according to the Employment Assistance report posted Wednesday afternoon, the first publicly posted since Monday.

The rejections came as Gov. Ron DeSantis was calling the state’s unemployment compensation application system, run mostly through the CONNECT web-based system, “totally shot” and ordering an inspector general investigation into how Florida paid $77 million for a system that doesn’t work.

Yet while DeSantis and Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter on Monday highlighted the progress they have made in overhauling the system, it churned out some of the most disappointing results yet for Floridians who say they’ve lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

The effort also came as criticism intensified of the system and the state’s inability to fix it.

Scores of thousands more applications poured in from Floridians seeking unemployment compensation.

Florida sent unemployment checks to  just 2,831 new claimants Monday and Tuesday. That’s the smallest increase in paid claimants, by far, in weeks, even among single day reports.

The two-day numbers also present the worst ratio of people approved for unemployment compared to those denied in any report in at least 10 days, by far. Of the 13,593 claims processed Monday and Tuesday, 79% were rejected.

Meanwhile, Florida’s new claims grew by 119,363 applications.

The stack of new claims sometimes grows as fresh applications pour in, and sometimes shrinks in size as state officials sort through it and discard duplicate applications. By the end of Tuesday, there were just over 1.8 million applications in the “total claims submitted” basket. Of those, 1.1 million had been confirmed as unique claims. Of those, about 770,000 had been processed.

The total of unemployed Floridians who received received checks increased by 2,831 over the two-day period.

Florida now has approved and paid claims for 481,497 Floridians since the unofficial start of the coronavirus crisis, according to the Reemployment Assistance Claims website.

Floridians now have received more than $1 billion in unemployment compensation since March 15, though most of that has been federal money. The state’s Reemployment Assistance fund has paid out $315 million, and the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation fund has paid out $702 million.

The DEO indicated it would reply to a request to comment. That is pending.

Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

