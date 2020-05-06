‘There’s no free money’: Rick Scott blasts blue state bailouts

Sen. Rick Scott continues to argue against coronavirus relief money bailing out the “bad decisions” of historically Democratic states.

Wednesday evening was more of that message, delivered to a receptive crowd via a virtual Americans for Prosperity town hall.

Americans for Prosperity aligns with Scott’s message generally, but especially on this issue.

The first-term Senator has been messaging heavily against debt, and here he was pointed, saying that debt could lead to hyperinflation or to deflation.

Scott noted that Federal Reserve policies in the 1910s and 1920s led to the Great Depression, and argued that accumulation of debt could similarly imperil contemporary America.

“It looks like we’re going to spend 7-something trillion and get back 3-something trillion this year,” Scott said. “There’s no free money here.”

“I’m very concerned about where we’re heading, and about the size of the Federal Reserve balance sheet,” Scott continued. “We’ve got to figure this stuff out.”

He also resumed his increasingly one-sided diss war against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, perpetually “mad” at Scott for taking jobs from New York.

Scott, who flirted with Medicaid expansion while Governor until he was reelected, also lamented that New York gets double per capita what Florida does in Medicaid.

AFP President Tim Phillips jumped in, comparing Florida’s “prosperity” and “fiscal strength” with that of New York.

“Live within your means,” Scott said. “Do as we did in Florida.”

Scott, always on-message in his eight years as Governor, stuck to a familiar script here.

With great empathy in his voice, he advocated immunity from liability suits for businesses that may be prone to frivolous litigation in the post-COVID 19 climate.

And he continued to harangue federal unemployment benefits, claiming somewhat less empathetically that there are employees who wouldn’t return to the 9-to-5 until “the unemployment runs out.”

Scott, blamed by the current Governor for leaving him a “designed to fail” unemployment system, has felt comfortable being breezy on this topic, and the AFP town hall was no deviation from the norm.