Rick Scott continues war of words with New York politicians

Sen. Rick Scott has been outspokenly opposed to so-called “blue state bailouts,” and continues to hurl invective at politicians from New York.

Thursday afternoon saw the first-term Republican lob a rhetorical bomb at yet another New Yorker, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, comparing him to convicted fraudster Bernie Madoff.

“Schumer is the Bernie Madoff of the Senate: he loves spending money that isn’t his,” Scott quipped on his @ScottforFlorida Twitter reserved for political purposes.

Schumer irked Scott Thursday when he compared Republicans to President Herbert Hoover.

“In the early days of the Great Depression, President Herbert Hoover was reluctant to use national resources to combat a national crisis. His failure to act contributed to the length and severity of the depression. If our Republican colleagues, if President Trump, respond with the same timidity of President Hoover, I fear the nation could suffer the same consequences as it did in the past, and many economists agree,” Schumer mused.

“If we do nothing more, like some of our Republican colleagues seem to feel we should, a good number of economists believe we will have our Second Great Depression. Herbert Hoover redux, on the Republican side, if President Trump and Leader McConnell say ‘let’s wait and see’.”

Scott has railed against federal coronavirus relief funds used to bail out the “bad decisions” of states like New York and other governments larded with legacy costs, and has defended his position by saying unfettered spending will have dire economic consequences.

Scott has noted that Federal Reserve policies in the 1910s and 1920s led to the Great Depression Schumer bemoaned, and argued accumulation of debt could similarly imperil contemporary America.

“It looks like we’re going to spend 7-something trillion and get back 3-something trillion this year,” Scott said at an Americans for Prosperity town hall Wednesday. “There’s no free money here.”

“I’m very concerned about where we’re heading, and about the size of the Federal Reserve balance sheet,” Scott continued. “We’ve got to figure this stuff out.”

The Scott/Schumer back and forth is just one front in Scott’s offensive against New York politicians.

The more lively exchanges have been with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Florida has made the tough choices that New York has refused to make for decades and can get through this crisis without a bailout,” Scott said late last month. “Floridians shouldn’t have to backfill New York’s state budget and pension fund.

Cuomo’s take, meanwhile, is that Florida actually relies on federal help more than New York, and Scott is “playing the American people” to argue otherwise.