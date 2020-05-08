Gov. DeSantis cites lackluster Miami Marlins attendance as evidence sports fans can maintain social distance

Gov. Ron DeSantis has already greenlighted pro sports telecasts without audiences, but he said one Florida franchise could offer a model for social distancing with attendees.

“You go down to the Miami Marlins, as much as I hate to say it, they’re not selling out,” DeSantis said.

“You go there and it’s kind of social distancing anyways because the stadium’s a quarter full,” the Governor quipped Thursday on the Sean Hannity Radio Show.

Hannity, who has hosted the Governor multiple times this week alone on radio and television, asked if the Marlins’ stadium was “open now for people who want to go.”

(If so, there would be less activity than usual, as the Major League Baseball season is still suspended.)

The Governor, realizing Hannity didn’t get the joke, clarified immediately, then said “I think you can definitely do it.”

Earlier in the segment, the Governor said “we’ve got to be innovative,” perhaps including wearing masks to stadiums (as opposed to the brown bags many Florida sports fans have covered their faces with over the years).

“We don’t just sit in the fetal position as Americans,” DeSantis said. “I think you need baseball back. We need sports back.”

The Governor’s comments came just days before Florida will host an Ultimate Fighting Championship event that had been postponed and ultimately moved out of coronavirus concerns.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship will hold its next event, UFC 249, in Jacksonville on May 9.

Plans are for an empty arena, with events to follow May 13th and 16th.

The event had been scheduled for California and New York, but those were scuttled in each location.

Though UFC has had 13 events in Florida, Jacksonville has yet to host one, until now. The city has embraced the spotlight, with Mayor Lenny Curry enthusiastic about professional sports in the city, with safeguards at the UFC event including 1,200 COVID-19 tests.

The state will also host an all-star charity golf match this month.

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning face off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, in a match that will be broadcast on TNT, but will not include live spectators.