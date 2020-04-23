Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Gov. DeSantis confirms Florida will host charity golf match between PGA, NFL icons

APolitical Headlines

Virus shutdowns will likely make NFL draft most bet on ever

APolitical Headlines

Publix to stock food banks with Florida-grown produce

APolitical Headlines

Expect college football to take a slow road back

APolitical Headlines

Florida Power & Light, Gulf Power plan merger

APolitical Headlines

No prom? For Largo teen and others, a trifecta of missed milestones
Phil Nickelson, left, defeated Tiger Woods, right, in their last head to head match up. Photo courtesy: PGA

APolitical

Gov. DeSantis confirms Florida will host charity golf match between PGA, NFL icons

The match will feature Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will host a charity golf match featuring PGA and NFL superstars to help benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

That charity match will feature Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It will be played some time in May and will be broadcast on TNT, but will not include live spectators.

“It’s on now,” Mickelson tweeted about the event Wednesday afternoon.

Later Wednesday, DeSantis confirmed Florida will host the event, though an exact date and venue has not yet been announced.

Thanks to @PhilMickelson for working so hard to put this together,” DeSantis wrote, noting it will aim to raise millions for coronavirus relief.

“Florida is excited to host this event. Thanks to @TigerWoods, Peyton Manning and (the GOAT and new @Buccaneers QB) @TomBrady for stepping up for this great cause! Can’t wait for the match!”

Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, placing second to only Jack Nicklaus, with 15 Major victories on the PGA Tour compared to Nicklaus’ 18.

Mickelson has won five majors and was one of Woods’ closest competitors during his peak.

Manning and Brady, meanwhile, faced off in the NFL for more than a decade and are both hall-of-famers.

Manning retired from the NFL in 2016 after winning two Super Bowls and five MVP awards. Brady recently announced a split from the New England Patriots and is slated to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. He won three MVPs during his time with New England and a record six Super Bowls.

Woods and Mickelson played a one-on-one for charity in Nov. 2018, with Mickelson coming out on top.

“After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning),” Mickelson added on Twitter. “@TomBrady — Ready to hit bombs?”

Manning came out on top over Brady in their last one-on-one. Manning’s Denver Broncos defeated Brady’s Patriots in the Jan. 2016 AFC Championship game. The Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl over the Carolina Panthers.

The Governor previously supported a charity match between Woods and Mickelson in Florida, provided there were no crowds on hand.

“You wouldn’t have a gallery there. You wouldn’t have the crowds,” DeSantis said. “Put that on TV. People are starved for content. We haven’t had a lot of new content since the beginning of March.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?