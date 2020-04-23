Gov. DeSantis confirms Florida will host charity golf match between PGA, NFL icons

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will host a charity golf match featuring PGA and NFL superstars to help benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.

That charity match will feature Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning facing off against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. It will be played some time in May and will be broadcast on TNT, but will not include live spectators.

“It’s on now,” Mickelson tweeted about the event Wednesday afternoon.

Later Wednesday, DeSantis confirmed Florida will host the event, though an exact date and venue has not yet been announced.

“Thanks to @PhilMickelson for working so hard to put this together,” DeSantis wrote, noting it will aim to raise millions for coronavirus relief.

“Florida is excited to host this event. Thanks to @TigerWoods, Peyton Manning and (the GOAT and new @Buccaneers QB) @TomBrady for stepping up for this great cause! Can’t wait for the match!”

Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time, placing second to only Jack Nicklaus, with 15 Major victories on the PGA Tour compared to Nicklaus’ 18.

Mickelson has won five majors and was one of Woods’ closest competitors during his peak.

Manning and Brady, meanwhile, faced off in the NFL for more than a decade and are both hall-of-famers.

Manning retired from the NFL in 2016 after winning two Super Bowls and five MVP awards. Brady recently announced a split from the New England Patriots and is slated to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. He won three MVPs during his time with New England and a record six Super Bowls.

Woods and Mickelson played a one-on-one for charity in Nov. 2018, with Mickelson coming out on top.

“After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning),” Mickelson added on Twitter. “@TomBrady — Ready to hit bombs?”

Manning came out on top over Brady in their last one-on-one. Manning’s Denver Broncos defeated Brady’s Patriots in the Jan. 2016 AFC Championship game. The Broncos went on to win the Super Bowl over the Carolina Panthers.

The Governor previously supported a charity match between Woods and Mickelson in Florida, provided there were no crowds on hand.

“You wouldn’t have a gallery there. You wouldn’t have the crowds,” DeSantis said. “Put that on TV. People are starved for content. We haven’t had a lot of new content since the beginning of March.”