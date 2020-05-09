Charlie Crist demands Donald Trump release withheld CDC guidelines for reopening

U.S. Representative Charlie Crist is calling on President Donald Trump to officially release a list of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reopening for businesses, faith leaders, teachers and state and local officials.

Crist penned a letter to Trump this weekend after reports surfaced that Trump’s White House had blocked the CDC’s recommendations from public release.

Those guidelines, which the New York Times obtained, outline guidelines for how to safely reopen schools, daycare centers, bars and restaurants and places of worship.

But the White House blocked the recommendations, reportedly because they were too prescriptive and could inhibit the President’s goal to get the county up and running as quickly as possible.

“Congress is currently grappling with the issue of providing a national safe harbor for businesses seeking to reopen safely. This debate is moot, however, if the Centers for Disease Control is unable to publish official guidance informing business owners how to keep their customers and employees safe,” Crist wrote.

Trump’s administration withheld the proposed CDC recommendations fearing it would further damage an already battered economy. The proposed restrictions included encouraging restaurants to use disposable dinnerware, cloth face mask use, increased cleaning and sanitization, enforced hand washing and readily available disinfectant supplies for customers, among others.

But Crist argues, not providing such guidelines could also have a negative effect on businesses.

“Absent apolitical guidance written by public health experts, the American people will not have the confidence to patronize their favorite restaurant, bar, or venue,” Crist wrote. “In poll after poll, an overwhelming majority of Americans are saying that the health and safety of them and their families come first. What good would liability protection be if customers do not show up?”

Crist argues the novel coronavirus, deemed novel for a reason, is still too unknown to allow mass reopening without official guidance from health officials.

“The CDC must not leave states, localities, and individual business owners to fend for themselves. To do so would be an abdication of the duty the American entrusted in the CDC,” Crist wrote.

“Recent reports that official CDC guidance was suppressed raise extreme concerns about political influence,” he alleged. “This is no time for politics. The virus does not follow the election calendar.”

Crist goes on to ask several questions including when industry-specific guidance from the CDC will be available and whether the White House would endorse such recommendations.

“On behalf of all Floridians and the American people, I believe it is critical we receive answers to these questions.”