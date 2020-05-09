Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

Charlie Crist demands Donald Trump release withheld CDC guidelines for reopening

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. approves new coronavirus antigen test with fast results

Coronavirus Headlines

Poll: Most in U.S. back curbing in-person worship amid virus

Coronavirus Headlines

Experts worry CDC is sidelined in coronavirus response

Coronavirus Headlines

Governors disregarding White House guidelines on reopening

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. shelves detailed guide to reopening country

Coronavirus

Charlie Crist demands Donald Trump release withheld CDC guidelines for reopening

The White House blocked CDC recommendations deemed too prescriptive.

on

U.S. Representative Charlie Crist is calling on President Donald Trump to officially release a list of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on reopening for businesses, faith leaders, teachers and state and local officials.

Crist penned a letter to Trump this weekend after reports surfaced that Trump’s White House had blocked the CDC’s recommendations from public release.

Those guidelines, which the New York Times obtained, outline guidelines for how to safely reopen schools, daycare centers, bars and restaurants and places of worship.

But the White House blocked the recommendations, reportedly because they were too prescriptive and could inhibit the President’s goal to get the county up and running as quickly as possible.

“Congress is currently grappling with the issue of providing a national safe harbor for businesses seeking to reopen safely.  This debate is moot, however, if the Centers for Disease Control is unable to publish official guidance informing business owners how to keep their customers and employees safe,” Crist wrote.

Trump’s administration withheld the proposed CDC recommendations fearing it would further damage an already battered economy. The proposed restrictions included encouraging restaurants to use disposable dinnerware, cloth face mask use, increased cleaning and sanitization, enforced hand washing and readily available disinfectant supplies for customers, among others.

But Crist argues, not providing such guidelines could also have a negative effect on businesses.

“Absent apolitical guidance written by public health experts, the American people will not have the confidence to patronize their favorite restaurant, bar, or venue,” Crist wrote. “In poll after poll, an overwhelming majority of Americans are saying that the health and safety of them and their families come first.  What good would liability protection be if customers do not show up?”

Crist argues the novel coronavirus, deemed novel for a reason, is still too unknown to allow mass reopening without official guidance from health officials.

“The CDC must not leave states, localities, and individual business owners to fend for themselves.  To do so would be an abdication of the duty the American entrusted in the CDC,” Crist wrote.

“Recent reports that official CDC guidance was suppressed raise extreme concerns about political influence,” he alleged. “This is no time for politics.  The virus does not follow the election calendar.”

Crist goes on to ask several questions including when industry-specific guidance from the CDC will be available and whether the White House would endorse such recommendations.

“On behalf of all Floridians and the American people, I believe it is critical we receive answers to these questions.”

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

3 Comments

3 Comments

  1. bob verity

    May 9, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    Charlie Crist go away …

    Reply

  2. John Kociuba

    May 9, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    Democrat politicians are like COVID 19, been around for decades causing illness and death.

    Reply

  3. Ron

    May 9, 2020 at 5:07 pm

    Charlie had better report this drivel to the Federal Elections Commission as an in-kind donation.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

DEO extends work search waiver, unemployed to recertify every two weeks.