Audra Bonneau sole Republican in race to succeed Deborah Clark

Four Democrats are running.

on

There’s only one Republican running to replace retiring Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Deborah Clark.

Audra Bonneau is one of five candidates to succeed Clark, but the only to share Clark’s political affiliation.

At 247,225 registered voters, Democrats outnumber Republicans in the county by about 10,000, but there are nearly as many independent and third party affiliated voters, at 195,476. That leaves little room for partisan advantage.

As the only Republican in the race, Bonneau could get a boost if Clark endorses her, though Clark hasn’t endorsed a successor as of yet.

Bonneau was born and raised in St. Petersburg, graduating from Boca Ciega High School in 1990.

Audra is running to bring a voice to voters in Pinellas County, according to her campaign. Her priorities include ensuring fair and secure elections by allowing vote-by-mail, but in a way that is secure. She would block third party mail ballot collection and “harvesting.”

“I’m running to serve the people of Pinellas County as your next Supervisor of Elections. I believe that it is time that the voters have a new and strong voice that they can trust to lead this office. I will work diligently to ensure that our elections remain fair and secure,” Bonneau wrote in a statement.

Bonneau is so far the top fundraiser in the race with $1,700 raised as of the end of April.

She’ll face one of four Democrats in the November general election. Those include attorney Dan Helm, Clearwater resident Ruqaiyah McGee, Mike McGraw and pollster Leonard Schmiege.

Only McGee has posted fundraising so far with $578 raised as of the end of April, the most recent data available on the Supervisor of Elections website.

Clark is leaving office Jan. 5, just before a new Supervisor would take office. She encouraged Gov. Ron DeSantis to temporarily appoint her Chief Deputy, Julie Marcus. Marcus is not seeking election.

There will not be a special election for the seat.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

  1. James Donelon

    May 11, 2020 at 6:54 am

    A “new and strong voice” and that would be Dan Helm !!!

