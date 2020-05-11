Craig Johnson taking leave of absence from FCCI after Sarasota arrest

FCCI Insurance Group executive Craig Johnson will take a leave of absence from the company after he was arrested for allegedly resisting arrest and battery on a police officer.

Johnson serves as the chairman, CEO and president of the Sarasota-based insurance company.

“Mr. Johnson is taking a leave of absence from the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates and Board to avoid a distraction for the Company while he responds to these allegations,” FCCI said in a statement.

The Thursday arrest followed an incident at Wicked Cantina just north of downtown Sarasota, the Business Observer reported Friday. Restaurant employees asked Johnson and others to leave because they were allegedly intoxicated and instigating arguments with other customers.

Authorities say Johnson was both physically and verbally abusive to officers after a disagreement at the restaurant. He allegedly said officers would “pay” because of his friendship with the Sarasota sheriff.

Johnson denies the allegations.

“The Board of Directors (Board) takes the recent allegations brought against Mr. Craig Johnson very seriously,” FCCI said. “The Board immediately retained independent professional advisors to review and monitor the situation, and the Board is committed to continuing to act in the best interests of FCCI and its policyholders.”

Sunday’s statement is seemingly a step back from a statement the Business Observer said the group gave to the publication.

“The board has spoken directly with Mr. Johnson and has accepted his denial,” FCCI told the Business Observer. “We anticipate that the factual underpinnings of the events will become more fully developed and established. We have no doubt in Mr. Johnson’s integrity and ability to lead the company.”

Christopher Shoucair — the insurance group’s executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer — will serve as interim CEO and president during Johnson’s leave of absence. John Joseph “Jack” Cox will be the interim board chair.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Shoucair and his team are well-positioned to continue to execute the Company’s strategy and to support all of FCCI’s stakeholders during this interim period,” FCCI said.

The insurance group says it maintains the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability.

“All of the FCCI team members remain focused on delivering exceptional customer service to meet the needs of FCCI’s agency partners and policyholders,” the insurance group said.

Johnson was released Friday after posting $1,000 bond, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested by the Sarasota Police Department on two counts of battery on an officer, resisting arrest and trespassing after being asked to leave by the property owner.

Established in 1959, FCCI operates in 19 states and Washington, D.C, providing commercial property and casualty insurance coverage and other services.