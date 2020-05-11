386 new COVID-19 cases in Florida Monday, 14 deaths

State health officials confirmed 386 new COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the state’s caseload to 40,982.

Another 14 Floridians died, raising the state’s official death toll to 1,735. At least 1,805 people total have died in cases tied to the state including 70 non-residents.

Another 53 Floridians were hospitalized, pushing that tally to 7,224. Among non-residents, 234 have been hospitalized.

The state frequently confirms fewer fatal cases over the weekend, and Monday’s report is a continuation of that trend. So was Sunday’s, which confirmed only six deaths. However, the figure represents when the state classified the deaths as COVID-19-related, not when the deaths occurred.

Palm Beach County joined the majority of the state Monday in Phase One reopening. Barbershops and salons also opened up to start the workweek.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under lockdown until Gov. Ron DeSantis clears them for the next step, as he did with Palm Beach County. South Florida has been the state’s COVID-19 hot spot throughout the pandemic.

In Miami-Dade, DOH reported 14,167 cases, an increase from Sunday’s 14,007 cases. The county had three of the state’s fatalities, raising the death toll there to 490. In Broward, where 258 Floridians have died after the state confirmed one more Monday, the state has confirmed 5,882 cases, up from 5,858. In Palm Beach, where 238 Floridians have died, another increase of one, officials have confirmed 3,889 cases, an increase from 3,870.

DOH also confirmed 11 deaths tied to nursing homes, raising the total number of residents and staff who have died to 714.

On Sunday, the Agency for Health Care Administration issued emergency orders to bolster testing of staff members at nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. The orders require facilities to allow DOH into their buildings for infection control and conducting COVID-19 testing.

The department now has received test results for 561,741 individuals, an increase of 22,111 since Sunday. Another 1,080 people await results from DOH-coordinated labs, but others unknown to the state await results from private labs.