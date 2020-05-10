Mother’s Day brings 595 new COVID-19 cases in Florida

State health officials confirmed nearly 600 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the state’s total count to 40,596.

That includes 39,514 Florida residents, among whom 1,721 have died, an increase of six over the day before, and 7,171, up 78, have been hospitalized. Six deaths is low compared to recent daily reports, but the figure represents when the state classified the deaths as COVID-19-related, not when the deaths occurred.

On Saturday, the state crossed 40,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,700 deaths.

With the majority of the state partially reopened Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Health (DOH) are eyeing a continued decline in either the total number of confirmed positive cases or the share of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state’s hot spots in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties did not reopen with the rest of the state.

But Palm Beach County will join the rest of the Sunshine State on Phase One Monday at the same time barbershops and salons reopen.

In Miami-Dade, DOH reported 14,007 cases, an increase from Saturday’s 13,841 cases, and five of the state’s fatalities, raising the death toll there to 487. In Broward, where 257 Floridians have died, the state has confirmed 5,858 cases, up from 5,780 yesterday. In Palm Beach, where 237 Floridians have died, officials have confirmed 3,870 cases, an increase from 3,798.

Orange, Hillsborough, Lee and Duval counties have also long-since crossed 1,000 cases. Patients have been diagnosed in each of the state’s 67 counties.

DeSantis has highlighted Orange County, with 1,505 cases — no change from the day before — Hillsborough County, with 1,432, and Duval County, with 1,164, as the state’s examples of growing hot spots that were stamped out. Lee County has 1,268 cases as of Sunday.

DOH also confirmed five deaths tied to nursing homes, raising the total number of fatalities among long-term care facility residents and staff to 703.

The department now has received test results for 539,630 individuals, an increase of 11,218 since Saturday. Another 1,265 people await results from DOH-coordinated labs, but others unknown to the state await results from private labs.