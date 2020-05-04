Ron DeSantis can’t let #FloridaMorons go

Gov. Ron DeSantis couldn’t carry Duval County in 2018. But in 2020, he can’t stop lauding locals in press conferences.

After Duval County opened beaches for limited purposes, the #FloridaMorons hashtag trended on Twitter. DeSantis has since gone out of his way to defend Duval against the slings and arrows of a press he has seen as sensationalistic throughout the coronacrisis.

The latest props from the Governor came Monday in Tallahassee, where the Governor again lauded the wisdom of Jacksonville officials and residents in last month’s decision to provisionally open the beaches. The hashtag figured in a graphic on the telecast of the press conference.

DeSantis slammed the much-reviled “national media,” chiding them for tricky photography that obscured the commitment to social distancing shown on Duval County shorelines.

“Those people were wrong,” DeSantis said.

He called on the national media to convey “apologies” to the city of Jacksonville, “attention: Mayor Curry,” as well as to the Mayor of the beaches.

However, the Governor knows the score with the national press.

“I won’t hold my breath on that happening,” he quipped.

In contrast to those outlets, the Governor lauded (not for the first time) the levelheaded local media against the “hullaballoo.”

“Local media in Northeast Florida did a great job,” DeSantis said, before suggesting that they then said “the chance of you getting it [at the beach] is lower than at Costco.”

It is unclear which, if any, of the local outlets made the claim. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the first lady of the state worked for two of the three local television news operations during her extended career on local airwaves.

For the Governor, this continues a tradition of using Jacksonville as a totem in his now-routine disparagements of the national press.

He did not on Monday repeat his now-famous quote.

“For those who would say you’re morons,” DeSantis said last month, “I’d take you any day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

However, with a statewide and national media taking their shots at the Governor, the more laid back scene of Northeast Florida appears to be an oasis of sorts for DeSantis.