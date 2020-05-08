Connect with us

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Ron DeSantis teases trimming barbershop and salon restrictions

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Governor highlights Jacksonville long-term care facility devoted to COVID-19 recovery

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

69 COVID-19 fatalities reported Friday, state returns record-low share of new cases

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Floridians complain about non-compliant businesses

Headlines

Five Mile Swamp Fire continues to rage in Santa Rosa County

Federal Headlines

Democrats push money for smaller cities, towns in next virus bill
After visiting an Orlando hair salon, Ron DeSantis said he needs more consideration of employee and public safety before giving the all-clear. Image via Spectrum News 13.

Headlines

Ron DeSantis teases trimming barbershop and salon restrictions

He wanted salons to reopen in Phase One, but they could reopen soon.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis said to expect news on the restrictions against barbershops, salons and other personal care services during Phase One.

“We’re being very judicious on everything we’re doing, but I absolutely see a path, and I think if people watch out, I think that you’ll be hearing something on that very soon,” the Governor said.

When the state began to reopen Monday as the fight against COVID-19 now turns to the economy, he extended the ban on close-contact personal services. But not a week later, he teased the changes during a press conference in Jacksonville Friday.

“We considered this for Phase One,” DeSantis said, “And my view is, OK, we need to talk with doctors, we need to talk with the industry, we need to figure out what would make sense to reduce risk.”

But on the day his task force discussed ways to reopen barbershops, President Donald Trump, in a Twitter denial that he gave Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp the OK to open businesses in his state, listed salons and barbershops as businesses that shouldn’t open as readily.

“Spas, beauty salons, tattoo parlors, & barber shops should take a little slower path, but I told the Governor to do what is right for the great people of Georgia (& USA)!” he tweeted.

Although salons did not reopen Monday, DeSantis sat down with Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings and industry and health experts over the weekend, at Demings’ request.

“They were all talking about ‘here’s what we would do,’ and I think the ideas were great, so those ideas have been taken, they’ve been internalized,” the Governor said Friday. “The health [department] has looked at them, other physicians have looked at them, so I think it’s going in a really good direction.”

Some of those suggestions included using masks and the cleaning expectations necessary to keep the close-contact industry sanitary.

“But my view is if you have somewhere there’s interaction, if you can do things like mask and other things that would make it low risk, then we’ve got to figure out a way to do that,” DeSantis said.

He didn’t give an indication on whether the reopening would come during Phase Two or if he might issue an in-between step.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis’ vacation-rental ban challenged.