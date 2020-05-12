Connect with us

Legislative Campaigns

Ana Maria Rodriguez back on top in SD 39 fundraising

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Florida Senate candidate pushes gun rights for black men and Democrats

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Too far: Randy Fine demands apology after opponent ruined Mother’s Day 

Legislative Campaigns

In just 22 days, Jasmen Rogers-Shaw pulls in more money than Anika Omphroy this cycle

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Patricia Sigman ad focuses on broken unemployment system

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Joshua Hicks to challenge Cord Byrd in HD 11
Ana Maria Rodriguez is working overtime to help Florida deal with the coronavirus epidemic. Image via the Florida House.

Legislative Campaigns

Ana Maria Rodriguez back on top in SD 39 fundraising

Rodriguez, a Republican, beat both her Democratic opponents in April fundraising after adding $42,000.

on

Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez is regaining her monthly money lead in the Senate District 39 contest after hauling in more than $42,000 in April.

The Republican’s campaign collected nearly $27,000. Her political committee, Ethics and Honesty in Government, added another $16,000.

Two Democrats, Rep. Javier Fernández and Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, are also running.

Fernández, like Rodriguez, is seeking the seat after only one term in the House.

In April, Fernández added more than $31,000 overall. He added more than $7,000 through his campaign. His affiliated political committee, Florida Future, brought in another $24,000.

That marks the first month since the new year Fernández has trailed Rodriguez in fundraising. Horton-Diaz collected just over $5,000 during the month.

Rodriguez is bailing after her freshman term in the House to try to hold the SD 39 seat for Republicans. Republican Sen. Anitere Flores is leaving office due to term limits.

Rodriguez consistently topped Fernández in fundraising in the tail end of 2019 after both entered the contest. The Democrat’s fundraising woes drew a challenger in Horton-Diaz.

Fernández turned it around in January, though, topping Rodriguez by a $24,000 to $18,000 margin.

Both candidates were barred from raising money in February due to rules blocking lawmakers from fundraising during Session.

After the Legislative Session ended in mid-March, Rodriguez stayed out of the fundraising game as restrictions due to COVID-19 took hold. Fernández brought in more than $15,000.

Rodriguez rebounded in April, topping Fernández by more than $10,000. She holds an overall fundraising lead this cycle, bringing in nearly $775,000 between the campaign and political committee.

Fernández has added nearly $280,000 in his campaign and committee. Horton-Diaz sits just shy of $14,000 raised in his two months as a candidate.

SD 39 covers all of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activities through April 30.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.