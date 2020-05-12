Ana Maria Rodriguez back on top in SD 39 fundraising

Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez is regaining her monthly money lead in the Senate District 39 contest after hauling in more than $42,000 in April.

The Republican’s campaign collected nearly $27,000. Her political committee, Ethics and Honesty in Government, added another $16,000.

Two Democrats, Rep. Javier Fernández and Daniel Horton-Diaz, a former District Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, are also running.

Fernández, like Rodriguez, is seeking the seat after only one term in the House.

In April, Fernández added more than $31,000 overall. He added more than $7,000 through his campaign. His affiliated political committee, Florida Future, brought in another $24,000.

That marks the first month since the new year Fernández has trailed Rodriguez in fundraising. Horton-Diaz collected just over $5,000 during the month.

Rodriguez is bailing after her freshman term in the House to try to hold the SD 39 seat for Republicans. Republican Sen. Anitere Flores is leaving office due to term limits.

Rodriguez consistently topped Fernández in fundraising in the tail end of 2019 after both entered the contest. The Democrat’s fundraising woes drew a challenger in Horton-Diaz.

Fernández turned it around in January, though, topping Rodriguez by a $24,000 to $18,000 margin.

Both candidates were barred from raising money in February due to rules blocking lawmakers from fundraising during Session.

After the Legislative Session ended in mid-March, Rodriguez stayed out of the fundraising game as restrictions due to COVID-19 took hold. Fernández brought in more than $15,000.

Rodriguez rebounded in April, topping Fernández by more than $10,000. She holds an overall fundraising lead this cycle, bringing in nearly $775,000 between the campaign and political committee.

Fernández has added nearly $280,000 in his campaign and committee. Horton-Diaz sits just shy of $14,000 raised in his two months as a candidate.

SD 39 covers all of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade County.

Candidates and political committees faced a Monday deadline to report all financial activities through April 30.