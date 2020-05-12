Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 900 new COVID-19 reported in Florida Tuesday

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis bashes modeling used by Florida's emergency management agency

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis, health officials say most of Florida is past peak infections

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

CFO Jimmy Patronis lays blame on China, demands financial restitution

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

386 new COVID-19 cases in Florida Monday, 14 deaths

Coronavirus in Florida

More than 900 new COVID-19 reported in Florida Tuesday

Another 44 Floridians died with the virus.

on

State health officials confirmed 941 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total tally of known infections to 41,923.

Since Monday’s report, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 44 deaths, raising the death toll during the pandemic to 1,849, including 70 non-residents. Another 194 Floridians and two non-Floridians were hospitalized with the disease, raising the total hospitalization count to 7,654.

In long-term care facilities, DOH confirmed the deaths of 31 residents and staff. Now 745 people with connections to those have died.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under lockdown until Gov. Ron DeSantis clears them for Phase One, as he did with Palm Beach County before it reopened Monday. South Florida has been the state’s COVID-19 hot spot throughout the pandemic.

In Miami-Dade, DOH reported 385 cases, an increase from Monday’s 14,167 cases. The county had 15 of the state’s fatalities, raising the death toll there to 505. The death toll remains 258 in Broward, where the state has confirmed 5,973 cases, up from 5,882 Monday.

In Palm Beach, where 245 Floridians have died, an increase of seven, officials have confirmed 4,093 cases, an increase from 3,889.

Orange, Hillsborough, Lee and Duval counties have also long-since crossed 1,000 cases while Pinellas County approaches that mark. Each of the state’s 67 counties are home to Floridians who have been diagnosed with the disease.

DeSantis has highlighted Orange County, with 1,537 cases, Hillsborough County, with 1,473, and Duval County, with 1,186, as the state’s examples of growing hot spots that were stamped out. Lee County had 1,317 cases as of Sunday.

The state received a record number of 23,912 COVID-19 diagnostic tests Monday, raising the total of tested individuals to 580,316. Another 1,064 people wait results from DOH-coordinated labs. But thousands more samples unknown to the department are likely pending results in private labs.

Among people who had never before tested positive, 2.89% returned positive Monday. That’s in line with the downward trend from 5% two weeks ago and 10% when the state started displaying the metric.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. John Kociuba

    May 12, 2020 at 11:30 am

    All lies! Test are 45% accurate. Deaths highly inflated for federal funding.

    Constitution suspended.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.