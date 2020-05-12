Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Gwen Myers qualifies for Hillsborough County Commission race by petition

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

More than 900 new COVID-19 reported in Florida Tuesday

2020 Headlines

Donald Trump campaign mocks Joe Biden tech failures in Tampa

Headlines Influence

New study shows how states manage the rising costs of natural disasters

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough resident evicted from motel claims owners violated Gov. DeSantis order

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden campaign launches new COVID-19 ad attacking Donald Trump

Headlines

Gwen Myers qualifies for Hillsborough County Commission race by petition

Petition gathering presents a new challenge in the age of coronavirus.

on

Community leader Gwen Myers is the first candidate for Hillsborough County Commission District 3 to qualify by petition, a feat given social distancing restrictions in place amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Myers is running in a crowded field of candidates seeking to replace retiring Commissioner Les Miller.

Myers collected more than 2,000 signatures from Hillsborough voters and returned them to the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections office Monday by the noon petition deadline.

The Supervisor’s office has since certified those petitions.

“Being the first and so far only candidate to be on the ballot thanks to the signatures of the voters of District 3 speaks the broad, grassroots appeal of my campaign,” Myers said.  “I have spent my entire life serving this community, not as politician, but as a county housing and health care official and I think that experience along with my willingness to listen and help others is a big reason I’ll win this race.”

By qualifying by petition, Myers avoids the $6,041.10 qualifying fee, which is 6% of the position’s $100,685 annual salary.

Candidates qualifying by paying that fee must do so June 8-12.

Myers was an early and vocal supporter of the county’s All For Transportation tax, which could be important to supporters as the tax faces a Florida Supreme Court appeal. If plaintiffs are successful in that appeal, the County Commission could be tasked with approving a re-do for the ballot, which they’ve already been considering even as the case awaits a decision.

Myers also served on Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s African American Advisory Council, the Hillsborough County Health Care Advisory Board, the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center Council, the Corporation to Develop Communities (CDC) of Tampa, as well as civic organizations like the League of Women Voters and the West Tampa Chamber of Commerce.

She was named Hillsborough County’s Volunteer of the Yer in 1992.

Myers leads the six candidate field in fundraising with more than $41,000 raised since she entered the race in January.

Former Tampa City Council member Frank Reddick trails by less than $200. Tom Scott, a local reverend who also served on Tampa City Council, has raised nearly $37,000.

Transportation activist Rick Fernandez has raised just over $20,000, but could be a force to be reckoned with having raised those funds in less than one month.

Sky White has raised just over $15,000 while Maura Cruz Lanz, the only Republican in the race for the blue district, hasn’t posted any fundraising activity, though she entered the race last week and won’t file campaign finance reports until next month.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to know about barbershop, salon reopenings in Florida on Monday.