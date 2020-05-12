Alan Cohn to host mental health talk with Patrick Kennedy

Democratic Congressional Candidate Alan Cohn is joining former Congressman Patrick Kennedy to discuss mental health and the novel coronavirus.

Cohn is hosting a virtual event Thursday on Facebook with the former Rhode Island U.S. Representative. Since leaving office, Kennedy, son of former Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, has become a leading advocate for mental health reform.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The two will discuss mental health issues and potential reform needed to address them as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the federal response to the health crisis and economic fallout.

Cohn is running for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. He faces Rep. Adam Hattersley in the Democratic primary. The winner will go on to likely face incumbent Republican Ross Spano, though Spano also faces a GOP challenger, Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin.

Cohn is a Peabody award-wining investigative journalist honored for his work uncovering defective parts being installed on Black Hawk helicopters by a defense contractor.

Cohn, like other candidates across the nation, has been forced to sideline much of his campaign activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Campaigns, including his, have instead been using public information to make themselves known to voters.