Alan Cohn to host mental health talk with Patrick Kennedy

The two will discuss mental health issues and reform.

on

Democratic Congressional Candidate Alan Cohn is joining former Congressman Patrick Kennedy to discuss mental health and the novel coronavirus.

Cohn is hosting a virtual event Thursday on Facebook with the former Rhode Island U.S. Representative. Since leaving office, Kennedy, son of former Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy, has become a leading advocate for mental health reform.

The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

The two will discuss mental health issues and potential reform needed to address them as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the federal response to the health crisis and economic fallout.

Cohn is running for Florida’s 15th Congressional District. He faces Rep. Adam Hattersley in the Democratic primary. The winner will go on to likely face incumbent Republican Ross Spano, though Spano also faces a GOP challenger, Lakeland City Commissioner Scott Franklin.

Cohn is a Peabody award-wining investigative journalist honored for his work uncovering defective parts being installed on Black Hawk helicopters by a defense contractor.

Cohn, like other candidates across the nation, has been forced to sideline much of his campaign activity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Campaigns, including his, have instead been using public information to make themselves known to voters.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

