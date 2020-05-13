The Lincoln Project founders say Southwest Florida Republicans can quietly ruin Donald Trump’s reelection plans

Republican-rich Southwest Florida can claim credit for Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis winning squeakers in 2018. But The Lincoln Project hopes to sway voters here to destroy Donald Trump’s reelection chances.

“Our goal is to make sure Donald Trump is defeated at the ballot box,” said Jennifer Horn, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Republican group. “In order to do that, we know we only need to move 2 to 4% in the right direction in the right places to really tip the scales.”

The organization just announced a major television buy, going on air in the Fort Myers-Naples market with its “Mourning In America” ad.

It’s not the first time the Never Trump movement turned its focus to the region. Republicans For The Rule Of Law, a group associated with many of the same high-profile anti-Trump conservatives, bought billboards in the region last year urging Rep. Francis Rooney to question the White House about providing witnesses during the impeachment inquiry.

In the end, Rooney remained on the fence on impeachment longer than any other House Republican but voted against the course of action.

But Horn said the pandemic has made for a different political environment, and this ad buy reaches for voters themselves.

“It is impossible to ignore the fact the President of the United States directly contributed to the loss of life and to the crisis we’ve faced as a nation out of a selfish, politically motivated mindset,” she said.

The ad assaults Trump on his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and failure to act the way other nations did to contain the coronavirus early.

The video piece itself serves as a mirror reflection of President Ronald Reagan’s famous “Morning in America” ad. That legendary piece of marketing closed with the words: “Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

The Lincoln Project’s ad has a considerably more foreboding tone, closing with the notion “Americans are asking, if we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?”

The sharp-edged rhetoric, when released only in Washington, drew a sharp rebuke from Trump in a Twitter rant, posted at 12:46 a.m.

“These loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more,” Trump tweeted. “I didn’t use any of them because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe.”

That response drew national attention, and Horn couldn’t be happier about getting under the Commander-in-Chief’s skin.

“This is very typical,” she said. “When he gets angry he stews about it all day and then he takes to Twitter in the middle of the night. All I’ll say is two things. One is what a tragedy it is that this is what he’s obsessed with. I’m pretty sure that happened the same day we surpassed the number of lives lost in Vietnam, which was over 10 years, with who we lost to COVID-19 in the last 10 weeks.

“But the second thought is, thank you very much Mr. President. Thanks to that unhinged attack, we have surpassed 15 million views and raised an extraordinary amount of money. That money is undoubtedly the reason this ad is running in Naples, Florida, today.”

The older population in Southwest Florida may well be more likely to recall seeing Reagan’s ads on television, even being influenced to reelect the President to a second term.

But will those voters see Trump as the decided stray from Republican principles that Never Trumpers perceive?

“All of us are Republicans or former Republicans,” Horn said. “I understand this is not a natural place to be, considering voting for a Democrat for President of the United States. But we are living in an unprecedented moment in time, so let’s put aside partisan differences.”

Horn labels Trump a threat to democracy and the health of Americans. Based on that, voters have an obligation to make sure he is defeated. And she said that’s not by staying at home or voting third party. It’s voting for Joe Biden to be President.

But Horn also said voters have no obligation to attack Trump in public, buy ads in swing states or engage in Twitter beefs with the President.

“We are not asking people to make a big public statement or to put their names on a list somewhere,” she said. “We’re asking them to quietly go into the voting booth on Election Day and do what they know is right for our country.

“That’s all.”