Headlines

Universal CityWalk to re-open May 14

Blue Man Group, Universal Cinemark and all nightclubs will remain closed.

on

Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that CityWalk will open for limited operations beginning May 14 with complimentary self-parking.

Select attractions such as Universal Studios Store, Hollywood Drive-in Golf, and the retail portion of Hart & Huntington will be open daily from 4 to 10 p.m.

Food locations including Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery and Voodoo Doughnut will also be available with limited seating and menu items.

Other attractions such as Blue Man Group, Universal Cinemark and all nightclubs will remain closed.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed,” the company offered in a statement. “Additional venues may be added over time, and hours of operation are subject to change.”

As part of the re-opening, all guests and team members will be required to wear a face-covering and will be subject to a temperature check. Guests with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will be denied entry.

The move comes days after Disney World announced it would reopen Disney Springs on May 20.

Both of Florida’s largest theme parks, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, announced the closure of all venues and services on March 16 amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. Parks are expected to remain closed at least through May 31.

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

