Personnel note: Facebook taps Marco Rubio veteran Alex Burgos as Policy Communications Director

He joined Florida Senator’s 2010 campaign when it still seemed a longshot.

on

Alex Burgos, an early member of Marco Rubio’s political team, just took over as Facebook’s Director of Policy Communication.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to work with the great team communicating Mark Zuckerberg’s call to work with government to update regulations and rules for the internet, focusing on harmful content, election integrity, privacy and data portability,” Burgos told Florida Politics.

In the post, Burgos will pursue policy priorities on privacy protection, data portability, election integrity and harmful content, as laid out by Zuckerberg in a Washington Post op-ed published last year.

The South Florida native took on the new role after three years at TechNet, most recently as Vice President of Federal Policy, Government Relations and Communications.

Burgos announced the job move on Twitter. “Today, I began an exciting new career chapter working at @Facebook as Director of Policy Communications. Friday was my last day at @TechNetUpdate where, for the past 3 years, it was my honor to represent this great organization and its member companies in our nation’s capital,” he wrote.

He will continue to be based out of Washington, D.C.

Before his move into the tech world, he worked eight years for Rubio’s Senate office.

Before Burgos left public service for the TechNet position, Rubio gave a speech on the Senate floor thanking his staffer for his long-time support. The Senator noted that career move was hardly a sure bet for career success at the time.

“He left a stable job with a stable paycheck to work for an underdog candidate with no chance to win in the U.S. Senate race in Florida,” Rubio said then.

Rubio referenced the 2010 election cycle when, fueled by the Tea Party uprising, he shocked then-Republican Gov. Charlie Crist with a challenge from the right in the Senate contest. When Crist trailed in primary polls, he ultimately ran as an independent in the race and lost to Rubio in a race that redefined the political landscape in Florida.

Before working for Rubio, Burgos served as senior communications manager for the Global Intellectual Property Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and as deputy press secretary for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

That also makes him an interesting hire for Facebook in a public facing position. The social media giant has received criticism from the right, including from President Donald Trump, regarding alleged censorship of far-right voices. The social media company has always maintained it banned individuals like Paul Joseph Watson for using hate speech regardless of their politics.

Facebook previously hired Andrea Saul to the Director of Policy Communications post, who has also served in a Republican Senator’s Office, in her case as Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Communications Director. Both Saul and Burgos are also veterans of now-Sen. Mitt Romney’s 2012 Presidential Campaign, when he won the Republican nomination.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

