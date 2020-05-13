Long-term care resident group asks Gov. DeSantis to deny blanket immunity for providers

The Florida Life Care Residents Association, a resident-led association of 14,00 members concerned with the quality of life in retirement communities, penned a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday requesting blanket immunity not be extended to long-term care providers.

The letter comes as calls for immunity for long-term care facilities — including nursing homes — have grown louder from facilities with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Granting blanket immunity to long-term care providers in the midst of an ongoing crisis, would not be a prudent decision,” wrote Diane Dalsimer, president of the Florida Life Care Residents Association. “No changes to current cause of action provisions should be adopted until there is adequate time for policymakers to assess the full extent of information related to COVID-19’s impact on Florida’s long-term care providers and the residents they serve.”

In the letter, Dalsimer added that while her association has empathy for the frontline workers serving some of Florida’s most vulnerable residents, current provisions should remain given the current circumstances.

“There is a delicate balance of resident rights and protection of long-term care providers, the majority of which deliver high levels of care,” Dalsimer wrote. “Nonetheless, FLCRA respectfully asks you as Governor to maintain the current statutory provisions related to nursing home litigation.”

Long-term care facilities have long been under the microscope but now are facing increased vulnerability given the novel coronavirus’s impact on the elderly community.

The facilities, several of which have sent letters to Gov. Ron DeSantis, argue they can better serve their residents without a looming fear of legal action.

In a letter sent by the Florida Healthcare Association on April 9 to DeSantis, FHCA Executive Director Emmett Reed requested sovereign immunity for facilities and workers.

“To provide the best possible health outcomes for Floridians, we believe it is imperative that health care facilities and health care professionals are protected from liability that may result from treating individuals with COVID-19 under the conditions associated with this public health emergency,” Emmett wrote.

Emmet concluded the letter urging the Governor for protection.

“This would provide the necessary liability protection to health care professionals and health care facilities to provide services for any individual in the state during the emergency rule without fear of reprisal for providing care to their patients during this difficult time.”

The Florida Health Care Association represents 691 licensed nursing homes that serve roughly 71,000 residents statewide.

As of Wednesday, the Department of Health has confirmed the deaths of another 31 residents and staff of long-term care facilities. The total number of deaths in connection to those facilities is now 776.