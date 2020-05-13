Nearly 500 people test positive for COVID-19, 49 confirmed dead on Wednesday

State health officials confirmed 479 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the last 24 hours, raising the state’s tally to 42,402 Wednesday.

The Department of Health (DOH) also confirmed 49 deaths among people with the disease, including one non-Florida resident. As the morning’s report, 1,898 people have died, including 71 non-residents.

Another 181 people were hospitalized with the virus since Tuesday’s report. Now 7,835 people, including 240 non-Floridians, have been hospitalized in the state.

In long-term care facilities, DOH confirmed the deaths of another 31 residents and staff. Now 776 people with connections to those facilities have died.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties remain under lockdown until Gov. Ron DeSantis clears them for Phase One, as he did with Palm Beach County before it reopened Monday. South Florida has been the state’s COVID-19 hot spot throughout the pandemic.

The state received a record number of 23,908 COVID-19 diagnostic tests Monday. On Tuesday, the state followed that up with 16,509 tests, raising the total number of tested individuals to 595,478.

Another 1,191 people await results from DOH-coordinated labs. But thousands more samples unknown to the department are likely pending results in private labs.