Grand Prix of St. Petersburg rescheduled for October

The 2020 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg could happen after all.

St. Petersburg city leaders, Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC and IndyCar announced Wednesday races would be rescheduled for Oct. 23-25.

“The City of St. Petersburg stands ready to welcome back the fans of INDYCAR, drivers, teams, and sponsors in October,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman. “I want to thank our partners at Green Savoree Racing Promotions for believing in this race and giving the residents of the Sunshine City something to look forward to. I am confident that the race will occur in a manner that puts public health at the forefront.”

The three-day could include fans, but it is subject to ongoing national, state or local guidelines regarding public gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who already purchased tickets to the Grand Prix in March will have their tickets validated on the corresponding days of the postponed event, according to a news release from race organizers. Ticket purchasers on file are set to receive instructions via email.

That’s likely welcomed news after event promoters announced in March that ticket holders would not be getting a refund to the canceled event.

“The streets of St. Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire INDYCAR community holds dear,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor Kriseman, Green Savoree and Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend of INDYCAR action, and I know our drivers will have race day in St. Pete circled on their calendars.”

Added GSSP CEO Kim Green: “Having a rescheduled date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a very positive development. This could only happen because of our partners’ commitment and support at the City of St. Petersburg, INDYCAR and Firestone. We hope this offers both Floridians and our race fans something to look forward to later this year as we navigate through these unprecedented times for us all.”

This year marks the first time the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will serve as the series finale, as the event typically starts the IndyCar season. The 2020 event was initially scheduled for March 13-15. If the event happens in October, it will mark the 16th consecutive season that St. Petersburg has hosted a race.

IndyCar is scheduled to open its season on June 6 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The MBA 5K Run on the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track is also now rescheduled for Oct. 23. Anyone who already registered is valid to participate in the postponed 5K race. To confirm the status of an existing registration or for new sign-ups, go to gpstpete.com/5k.