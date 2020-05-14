Unemployment: Florida numbers on the rise again

Florida’s unemployment ranks grew by more than 221,000 people in the latest federal report, reversing a recent trend that had seen the weekly tallies shrinking.

During the week ending last Saturday, 221,905 Floridians filed new new unemployment claims over job losses related to the coronavirus economic crisis, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

That’s a significant uptick from the adjusted total of 174,860 Floridians who had filed new unemployment claims in the prior week, though the latest weekly total is still down significantly from the peak of more than half a million new claims logged four weeks ago.

In the latest federal report, only residents in Georgia and Connecticut filed more new unemployment claims.

With the latest tallies, the federal government has now logged more than 2 million Floridians who have filed for unemployment benefits since the unofficial start of the coronavirus crisis March 15.

Nationally, just under 3 million more new unemployment claims were tallied last week. That’s a decrease of almost 200,000 compared to new claims reported the previous week.

Since mid-March, 36.4 million Americans have filed new claims, according to the Department of Labor’s reports.

Over the past few weeks, the Department of Labor had logged 174,860 new Florida claims during week ending May 2, 433,103 for week ending April 25, and 506,670 for week ending April 17.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Wednesday that it had 1.9 million claims for state or federal relief, and confirmed about 1.4 million of those as unique, not duplicate applications.

Florida has paid some form of unemployment compensation to nearly half of the claimants confirmed, according to the most recent state unemployment claims reports.

The latest report, covering efforts through Tuesday and posted Wednesday, shows Florida still is rejecting just over 30% of all processed claims.