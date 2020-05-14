Connect with us

All Tampa parks to reopen Saturday, pools by appointment

Social distancing will be enforced.

The city of Tampa is reopening all of its parks and several amenities Saturday, the city announced Thursday.

Social distancing will still be enforced including six-feet of separation between non-family units and now fewer than 10 people per group.

Picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball and volleyball courts and splash pads will remain closed.

Kayak and canoe launches, tennis, pickleball, handball and racquetball courts, disc golf, walking trails, skate parks and athletic fields will all reopen.

The city is also opening public restrooms at park facilities, which have been closed.

The city previously opened 13 park trails, beaches and dog parks on May 4.

The city is also opening community pools Saturday, however they will only be available for lap swimming and only by appointment. Social distancing will also be enforced.

Poos reopening include:
— Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616

— Cuscaden, 2900 N 15th St, 33605

— Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603

— Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603

— Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629

— Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607

— Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr, 33606

— Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604

To reserve swim time, residents should call the pool they want to utilize. Those phone numbers are available here.

Appointments can only be made same-day and are limited to one-hour sessions.

Written By

