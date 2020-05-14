City of Tampa will reopen all parks, lap pools, tennis courts and more this weekend

Connect with us

Not all park facilities will reopen this weekend.

on

Starting this weekend, the City of Tampa will relax quite a few of its coronavirus shutdown measures, and open up all parks, a number of facilities, and most city-operated pools to the public.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the City of Tampa announced a number of popular facilities will now be available to the public starting May Saturday, May 16, including kayak and canoe launches, tennis, pickleball, handball, and racquetball courts (with a maximum of two people per court), disc golf courses, walking trails, skate parks, all athletic fields (must call 813-731-9432 to reserve), and all park restrooms.

Notably, not all park facilities will reopen this weekend. Picnic shelters, playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball courts, volleyball courts, and splash pads will remain closed, says the statement.

The City of Tampa also said the following pools will be open for lap swimming, but only for a limited 1-hour session:

— Bobby Hicks, 4120 W Mango Ave, 33616

— Cuscaden, 2900 N 15th St, 33605

— Cyrus Greene, 2101 E Dr. MLK Blvd, 33603

— Del Rio, 10105 N Boulevard, 33603

— Interbay, 4321 W Estrella St, 33629

— Loretta Ingraham, 1611 N Hubert Ave, 33607

— Roy Jenkins, 154 Columbia Dr., 33606

— Sulphur Springs, 701 E Bird St, 33604

All lap sessions must be reserved in advance by calling the pool. More info on City of Tampa pools can be found here.

In the same statement, The City of Tampa reiterated that social distancing guidelines are still in place and gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed.

The announcement comes a couple of weeks after the City of Tampa reopened 13 walking trails to the public.

Republished with permission of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

