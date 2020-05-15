Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Holly Raschein endorses Jim Mooney as HD 120 successor

Corona Economics Headlines

Jimmy Patronis to congressional leaders: Solve business interruption insurance

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Look today for Gov. DeSantis to reopen gyms, allow for more restaurant capacity

Headlines Influence

Public officials cite coronavirus while limiting access to records

Headlines Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg nursing home sends 8 more residents with COVID-19 to hospitals

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Interest spreading for Amy Mercado's HD 48 seat

Headlines

Holly Raschein endorses Jim Mooney as HD 120 successor

Mooney is one of three Republicans running to succeed Raschein in the House.

on

Republican Rep. Holly Raschein has endorsed Jim Mooney in the three-way GOP primary to succeed her in House District 120.

“After spending nearly two decades working for District 120, first as a legislative aide and then as your Representative, I know what it takes to effectively represent this unique constituency. I am confident that Jim Mooney is the only person in the race with the knowledge, experience and passion for service that is necessary to carry out this role. Jim has earned my whole‐hearted endorsement,” Raschein said.

Mooney, and Islamorada Village Council Member, faces Rhonda Rebman Lopez and Alexandria Suarez in the HD 120 primary. Democrat Clint Jay Barras is currently running unopposed for his party’s nomination.

“Holly Raschein has been a champion for our community and I am humbled by the confidence she is placing in me. I am committed to carrying on her dedication and service to our unique part of South Florida,” Mooney said in a press release.

Mooney is a Florida Keys native who has worked as a schoolteacher, coach, small business owner, Mayor, and City Council member. He was first elected to the first Islamorada Village Council and has twice served the city’s Mayor.

He has also served on the boards for several organizations, including Take Stock in Children, Florida Keys Electric Co‐Op, Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, Florida Keys MLS, Florida Keys Board of Realtors, Upper Keys Foundation and the Women Council of Realtors Florida Keys Chapter, where he served as president.

Through April, Mooney raised more than $86,000 for his campaign and had nearly $81,000 in the bank.

Rebman Lopez leads the primary field with $207,500 raised and another $35,000 in candidate loans. He has about $219,000 in the bank. Suarez, meanwhile, has raised nearly $44,000 and has $40,000 in the bank.

HD 120 covers all of Monroe County and part of Miami-Dade. It has a slight Republican lean. In 2018, Raschein won her fourth term with a 53-47 win over Democratic nominee Steve Friedman.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Steve

    May 15, 2020 at 6:07 am

    Don’t allow soon to be former Republicans legislators who voted against working class issues , pensions and towed the party line place the crown on the head of their chosen successor. Most folks can’t afford to live in Monroe County and the rich from ocean reef hideaway are the king makers. Anyone elected in 120 knows that environment always has to be addressed. Vote democrat and let the new deal of the FDR days bring back the working class.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 2