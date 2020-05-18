Last Call for 5.18.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Department of Children and Families is getting a $1.9 million emergency grant to address behavioral health disorders resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and will be used to provide crisis intervention services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and other related recovery supports for children and adults impacted by COVID-19.

First Lady Casey DeSantis, who has made mental health care a priority since taking residence in the Governor’s Mansion, celebrated the funding.

“Gov. [Ron] DeSantis and I are extremely grateful for this grant. While our health care workers are on the front lines, working tirelessly to help Floridians who are physically ill, there is an overwhelming need for behavioral health services,” she said.

“This grant enables DCF, through its strong partnerships with managing entities across the state, to continue providing mental health and substance abuse treatment for anyone in need, including those dedicated first responders who are working day-in-and-day-out to see us through this public health emergency.”

The money will be spent over the next 16 months, with $600,000 being used to provide remote mental health services. Another $1.2 million will be spread across DCF’s managing entities. Areas with more severe COVID-19 outbreaks will receive a larger share of the funding.

By utilizing telehealth, we can ensure that everyone — even those who might need to be in quarantine — can receive the quality mental health and substance abuse treatment they need to be happy and healthy, while also contributing to our collective efforts to flatten the curve,” said DCF Secretary Chad Poppell.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases

— 45,208 FL residents (+839 since Sunday)

— 1,234 Non-FL residents (+15 since Sunday)

Origin:

— 2,006 Travel related

— 19,646 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,875 Both

— 21,681 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 8,304 in FL

Deaths:

— 1,997 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Sunday:

Total claims: 1,973,633

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,584,978

— Claim verification queue: 143,653

— Claims processed: 1,441,325

— Claims paid: 896,921 (+154,924 since Thursday)

Total paid out: $2.08 billion (+$220 million since Thursday)

Evening Reads

“Donald Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings” via Axios

“Marco Rubio tapped to serve as Senate Intelligence Committee chairman” via POLITICO

“Gov. Ron DeSantis is often secretive about his whereabouts, leaving reporters and taxpayers in the dark” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

“Gov. DeSantis says his decision to quarantine New Yorkers fleeing to Florida saved lives” via Anthony Man of the Sun-Sentinel

“‘Did you vet them?’: Unemployment questions upstage DeSantis again” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Good for the ‘mojo’? Gov. DeSantis pleads for sports’ return” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“South Florida Mayors talk Phase One reopening: ‘We’re hopeful that people are responsible’” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics

“Theme parks are expected to submit reopening plans” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics

“FBI is said to find link between Pensacola gunmen and al-Qaida” via Katie Brenner and Adam Goldman of The New York Times

“State eyes plans for reopening university campuses” via Jim Saunders of the News Service of Florida

“Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat is a 42-year-old Jewish rising star” via Matthew Kassel of The Jewish Insider

“If Democrats hold a big convention, will anybody come?” via Reid Epstein of The New York Times

“Freed by court ruling, Republicans step up effort to patrol voting” via of The New York Times

“Fake news and flotillas: Sleepy campaign season heats up in Northeast Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Democrats vie for Northeast Florida House seats” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

Quote of the Day

“The Governor’s blame-the-victim mentality is the kind of craven cop-out of incompetence you’d expect from someone who’s just given up and has assumed a defensive crouch position.” — U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, on the Governor’s comments Monday regarding the state unemployment system.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights