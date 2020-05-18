Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

12 homes lost, 33 damaged in Collier County wildfire

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Theme parks are expected to submit reopening plans

Headlines

Republican lawmakers blast Army Corps for potential EAA Reservoir construction delay

Federal Headlines

FBI: Pensacola gunman ‘connected and associated’ with number of al-Qaida operatives

Corona Economics Headlines

'Did you vet them?': Unemployment questions upstage Ron DeSantis again

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Consumer Alert: Some nursing homes are stealing stimulus payments from residents
A helicopter, carrying a bucket, flies near a brush fire in Golden Gate Estates, Fla., on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Crews worked to contain four brush fires totaling about 400 acres and threatening 30 homes in the Estates. (Jon Austria/Naples Daily News via AP)

Headlines

12 homes lost, 33 damaged in Collier County wildfire

The fire is half contained, but danger still lurks.

on

At least 12 homes are lost and 33 are damaged in the Collier County Wildfire, an increase from a previous report Saturday.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire remains at 8,663 acres and is 50% contained, officials announced at a press conference.

“When we say that the fire is 50% contained, there is still a significant amount of work that needs to be done to improve these lines and to ensure that they are actually safe and we can really call them contained,” said Sean Allen, district manager of the Caloosahatchee forestry center.

Allen explained fire crews will continue to improve and hold current fire lines as well as conduct further mop-up of fire hot spots.

“There’s still going to be a lot of operations and a lot of moving pieces,” Allen told residents.

Weather conditions, which have fueled the fire in recent days, are expected to shift in favor of the fire crews later this week toward higher humidity and a slim chance of rain, officials said.

“By no means does that does mean we need to let our guard down,” Allen said. “Chances for rains are staying kind of low and the potential for fires are still extreme at this time.”

Fire crews have worked around the clock since Wednesday to battle the blaze coined the 36th Ave Fire.

As of Sunday, more than 146 fire personnel from across the state had been deployed to combat the blaze including several aircraft and helicopters.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried urged area residents to remain on their toes and listen to authorities for warnings.

“If you think you are going to defend your home with a fire hose from your lawn, you are gravely mistaken,” Moody said. “Your life is much more important than that of your house.”

She also urged Floridians to be mindful of dry conditions across the state, particularly in central and south Florida.

“While we all are doing the rain dance on a pretty frequent basis, this is not the time for anybody in the state of Florida to be taking their guards down,” Fried said.

There are 86 active wildfires consuming over 14,533 acres across the state as of Monday.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out