Connect with us

Headlines

Nikki Fried blasts Florida GOP leadership at Hillsborough Dems meeting

Federal Headlines

Republican lawmakers blast Army Corps for potential EAA Reservoir construction delay

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida National Guard maintains 2,188 troops during 'Full Phase One' reopen

Headlines Jax

'They didn't lobby me': JEA sale scheme darkens Lenny Curry's doorstep

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida Chamber predicting a swift economic recovery after Q2

Corona Economics Headlines

Donald Trump hears restaurant owners’ worries, sees good days ahead

Headlines

Nikki Fried blasts Florida GOP leadership at Hillsborough Dems meeting

Fried is pillorying DeSantis over his COVID-19 response.

on

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried took her messaging against Gov. Ron DeSantis to Hillsborough County Monday night, speaking during a virtual meeting of the Hillsborough County Democrats.

Fried, the only statewide elected Democrat, has been a vocal critic of DeSantis, first because of his attempts to strip the state’s energy office from her department, and then later because he snubbed her from the Re-open Task Force, the only member of his cabinet to be left off.

Now Fried is pillorying DeSantis over his COVID-19 response, calling for voters to remember that elections have consequences.

“If you don’t know now why elections count and why elections matter you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months,” Fried said.

She responded to criticism that the pandemic has become a partisan bickering tool with Democrats bashing Republicans and vis-versa. That divide, she explained, is not happening out of angst but rather because of deep divides in ideology.

Democrats, she said, “think about people first and not their ego or image,” a shot clearly directed at President Donald Trump.

Fried also criticized DeSantis for his handling of the state’s broken unemployment system, arguing his messaging has lacked empathy and answers, and instead shifted blame to anyone but his administration.

“We have people who are nervous,” Fried said, lamenting DeSantis’ blame targeting Department of Economic Opportunity head Ken Lawson and former Gov. Rick Scott.

“At some point the Governor also has to own that he’s been in office for a year and a half and these unemployment problems were told to him,” she continued. “Now he’s blaming the citizens of the state for filling out the forms incorrectly.”

DeSantis has been held to account during media appearances where he’s openly expressed frustration with the onslaught of questions, at one point claiming that “99.99%” of unemployment claimants had been paid and questioning whether a reporter vetted sources claiming they weren’t, asking if the reporter had verified their social security number for eligibility, a source of sensitive information, clearly not likely to be shared with members of the media.

Her overall message was simple: Floridians must send Joe Biden to the White House and more Democrats to the Florida Legislature.

“I’m lonely in Tallahassee. I certainly have some friends but would love some more Democratic friends,” Fried said. “We need more likeminded individuals.”

Stepping away from partisan disputes, Fried also shared efforts her office has undertaken in recent weeks and months to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Fried launched a series of Summer Break Spot locations throughout the state, 1,600 of them, to provide meals to kids out of school. Her office also worked with community partners to establish food pantries where struggling families can access healthy food.

The department has also been working closely with the agricultural community, the state’s second largest industry, as they battled with lost revenue as crops went wasted through either, produce dumps, crops getting plowed under or left on vines to rot.

About 522 million pounds of produce were wasted, Fried said.

To help, Fried’s office asked major grocers to begin purchasing more locally-sourced produce and for consumers to do the same.

Her office established a “Farm to You” website where consumers can identify local farmers to purchase produce directly. Within about a month, Fried said the page had about 500,000 views.

Farmers, she said, have gone from preparing about 40 boxes of produce a week for direct sales to 400 during the coronavirus crisis.

She called it a “consumer awakening.”

“I hope that when this is all said and done you’re going to start seeing that more and more,” Fried said.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out