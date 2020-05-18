Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

'Did you vet them?': Unemployment questions upstage Ron DeSantis again

Corona Economics

Economy in crisis: more virus aid or wait and see?

Corona Economics Headlines

'Jalopy in the Daytona 500': Ron DeSantis unloads, again, on Rick Scott's unemployment website

Corona Economics Headlines

Auto workers' return offers ray of hope in jobs crisis

Corona Economics Headlines

Jimmy Patronis to congressional leaders: Solve business interruption insurance

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida labor unions petition Gov. DeSantis to fix unemployment debacle
Gov. DeSantis struggles with questions.

Corona Economics

‘Did you vet them?’: Unemployment questions upstage Ron DeSantis again

DeSantis turned combative Monday when pressed on the state’s failed unemployment system.

on

Local reporters continued to rock Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday on the question of unemployment.

The Governor, in Orlando Monday for an announcement about transportation, turned combative as a reporter challenged him on the question of rejected applicants.

“Did you vet any of them? Did you vet them?” DeSantis said, asking the reporter to ascertain the validity of applicants’ Social Security numbers, even as most sources don’t send that information to reporters.

The Governor said it was the reporter’s “responsibility” to dig into the claims of people that they were being stiffed by the unemployment system, adding that the journalist was “not even investigating … just asserting.”

DeSantis added that 97% of unique applicants who met guidelines have been paid, a total of $2 billion out the door, and that many rejected applicants were from “other countries, other states.”

But for DeSantis, Monday’s exchange was more of the same, with a similarly hard-hitting inquiry finding him Friday in Jacksonville.

David Jones of First Coast News noted that people he was corresponding with had been waiting since March for their checks.

“Who are these people?” DeSantis asked, adding that “99.999% of those folks have been paid” if they weren’t missing key information on applications.

DeSantis has consistently messaged around improvements to a system he has described as a “jalopy” that was “designed to fail,” and blamed the previous administration and Department of Economic Opportunity head Ken Lawson for the problems. Lawson is still employed by the department, though he no longer is handling the unemployment mess.

The Governor has also called for state Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate problems with the system.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out