‘Did you vet them?’: Unemployment questions upstage Ron DeSantis again

Local reporters continued to rock Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday on the question of unemployment.

The Governor, in Orlando Monday for an announcement about transportation, turned combative as a reporter challenged him on the question of rejected applicants.

“Did you vet any of them? Did you vet them?” DeSantis said, asking the reporter to ascertain the validity of applicants’ Social Security numbers, even as most sources don’t send that information to reporters.

The Governor said it was the reporter’s “responsibility” to dig into the claims of people that they were being stiffed by the unemployment system, adding that the journalist was “not even investigating … just asserting.”

DeSantis added that 97% of unique applicants who met guidelines have been paid, a total of $2 billion out the door, and that many rejected applicants were from “other countries, other states.”

But for DeSantis, Monday’s exchange was more of the same, with a similarly hard-hitting inquiry finding him Friday in Jacksonville.

David Jones of First Coast News noted that people he was corresponding with had been waiting since March for their checks.

“Who are these people?” DeSantis asked, adding that “99.999% of those folks have been paid” if they weren’t missing key information on applications.

DeSantis has consistently messaged around improvements to a system he has described as a “jalopy” that was “designed to fail,” and blamed the previous administration and Department of Economic Opportunity head Ken Lawson for the problems. Lawson is still employed by the department, though he no longer is handling the unemployment mess.

The Governor has also called for state Inspector General Melinda Miguel to investigate problems with the system.