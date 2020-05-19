Connect with us

Headlines

Fire crews gain ground on Collier County wildfire

More than 50,000 gallons of water have been used to combat the blaze.

on

Fire crews in Collier County made progress overnight, increasing containment of the 8,663 acres wildfire to 60%.

Officials credit the progress to an on-going effort to strengthen containment lines, create new ones and continued mop-up operations.

To date, fire crews have used roughly 50,000 gallons of water to contain flames and heat along the containment lines.

In a press conference Monday, officials announced that at least 12 homes are lost and 33 have been damaged in the wildfire.

 

Weather conditions, which have fueled the fire in recent days, are expected to shift in favor of fire crews later this week toward higher humidity and a slim chance of rain, officials said.

“By no means does that mean we need to let our guard down,” said Sean Allen, district manager of the Caloosahatchee Forestry Center. “Chances for rain are staying kind of low and the potential for fires are still extreme at this time.”

Fire crews have worked around the clock since Wednesday to battle the blaze coined the 36th Ave Fire.

As of Tuesday, more than 108 fire personnel from across the state have been deployed to combat the blaze.

There are 86 active wildfires consuming over 14,526 acres across the state as of Monday.

Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

